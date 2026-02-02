Spring/Summer 2026 has already proven historic, with a remarkable 15 creative director debuts across fashion’s biggest capitals, setting the tone for what’s next. For the sartorially curious and trend-savvy alike, the start of a new season is pure excitement—the moment when the fashion calendar truly comes alive. After a harsh winter, we’re eager to dive into the much warmer season ahead.

Though our approach to dressing spans far beyond seasonal trends, we’re always ready to deep-dive into what lies ahead and break down the cult buys that emerged from the Spring/Summer 2026 collections this past fashion week.

From chic, minimalist brooches poised to adorn double-breasted blazers, as seen at Tory Burch, to elevated flip-flops at Balenciaga, this season strikes a perfect balance between style and functionality. For those torn between the two, pickpocket-friendly handbags make a statement: oversized silhouettes with unzipped panels and open closures add a thrilling edge to commuting through crowded city streets. For the less adventurous, practicality reigns supreme, with last season’s bag charms migrating to our necks as pouch necklaces, spotted at Michael Kors and Lacoste.

Maximalists and sentimentalists will rejoice at the full-force return of Y2K styling, from studded handbags at Acne Studios to butterfly-adorned stilettos and garments at Blumarine. Meanwhile, Burberry channels nostalgic British festival style with Kate Moss–approved mini dresses paired with boots and paisley-printed handbags.

Bead It

Elevated yet tactile pieces signal the return of intentional playfulness. This was seen at Celine, Anna Sui, and most distinctively at Chanel, where Matthieu Blazy introduced a joyful new chapter for the maison. Paired with bold silhouettes, models wore an array of colourful beads and freshwater pearls.

“These materials offer a way to introduce joy and personality into fine jewellery,” says Roxanne First, founder of Roxanne First. “There’s a growing appetite for reimagined nostalgia, with SS26 continuing the theme—but in a more elevated way. Beads are no longer childlike or casual; they’re paired with diamonds, sapphires, and 14k gold to create a grown-up interpretation of the early-2000s trend.”

Attenzione Pickpocket

It’s usually the case that runway trends debut on the runway before going viral on social media—not the other way around. However, for SS26, designers turned to TikTok for unlikely inspiration, borrowing from the app’s most famous catchphrases: “attenzione pickpocket!” What began as an Italian woman warning tourists of nearby thieves has since evolved into this season’s biggest handbag trend.

From Dior to Fendi, Ferragamo, and Loewe, to name a few, the trend champions maximum storage through oversized silhouettes. Sounds ideal? There’s just one catch. The styling trick is to leave the handbag wide open, just a hand’s distance away from all of your belongings. The good news is that for those brave enough to embrace the trend, there is an abundance of highly covetable options to choose from.

Bow-worthy Shoes

No matter where you look this season, you’re bound to spot a perfectly polished shoe finished with a bow accent. From silk-textured sandals at Zimmermann to primary-coloured ballet flats at Edrem—and lest we forget, vintage-inspired peep-toe kitten heels at Dior and Givenchy—this fresh trend offers plenty of inspiration for those looking to update their current shoe rotation.

Brooches Reimmagined

Keeping vintage-inspired pieces front of mind—remember your grandma’s brooches? They’re back, and this time they’re chicer than ever. Taking a modern approach at Chanel, the house introduced XL brooches reworked in textured silk, reminiscent of chrysanthemum flowers. For those who prefer a more minimalist approach, Tory Burch offered blink-and-you’ll-miss-it brooches, delicately clasped onto polo shirts, blazers, and shoulder straps.

Drawstring Bags

There’s always something to be said for an effortless, versatile—and most importantly, stylish—handbag. If SS26’s accessories trends prove anything, it’s that fashion’s love affair with reimagining once-loved items is never-ending. Enter the new drawstring bag. Once a simple, often sweaty accessory slung over the shoulders to carry gym clothes or PE essentials, it has been reimagined as one of fashion’s most elegant handbags.

With a modern, evening-ready sensibility, the drawstring bag became a viral sensation when it appeared in colourful silk at Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show. What followed was an exciting array of interpretations at Valentino, Loewe, and Zimmermann—each as enticing as the next.

The Breakout Sandal

Splitting opinions more than any other trend, flip-flops emerged as the unexpected yet refreshing breakout shoe of SS26. First spotted at Opera Sport’s Copenhagen Fashion Week runway show—where a repurposed set of Havaianas took centre stage—the trend quickly traveled to the four major fashion capitals, appearing at Balenciaga, Kent & Curwen, and Michael Kors, each presenting its own interpretation with platform soles, velvety textures, ultra-thin bases, and puffy straps.

Maximalist Jewellery

Maximalists, rejoice! For those who have had their statement jewellery packed away for close to a decade, SS26 marks the perfect moment for a comeback. While last season offered a hint of whimsical accessories, this summer luxury houses are fully embracing bold, eye-catching pieces.

Leading the charge was Gucci, where newly appointed creative director Demna Gvasalia took a cinematic approach for his debut, presenting a film that explored classic Gucci archetypes—including opulent XL jewellery, a core part of the brand’s DNA. On the runway, Saint Laurent and Schiaparelli offered a more structured interpretation, showcasing extravagant oversized pieces adorned with precious stones and fresh pearls.

The Nouveau Charms

Last summer will, hands down, always be remembered as the season of bag charms. From Labubus to luxury add-ons, it’s no surprise that this beloved decorative accessory has quietly migrated to another equally important part of our wardrobes: jewellery. One of the bag charm’s most distinctive features was its functionality, often doubling as a small pouch, mirror, or keychain—an aspect that SS26’s interpretation highlights perfectly.

Enter the mini pouch necklace. At Michael Kors and Coach, it appeared as a small purse suspended from a very chic lanyard. The concept soon evolved: at Victoria Beckham and Talia Byre, it transformed into a glasses case, while Lacoste showcased larger pouches paired with lipstick holders, proving the accessory’s versatility and enduring appeal.

Small Scarf, Big Impact

For those who loved wearing triangle neck scarves during the winter, there’s no need to retire this styling hack as we head into the warmer months. On the contrary, SS26 sees designers fully embracing the neckerchief and reimagining it in a variety of ways: from Calvin Klein’s hair-scarf styling, to Ferragamo’s sleek tie-around-the-waist approach, and Hermès’ scarf-as-a-top look.

Hands-Free Handbags

Indeed, this polarising style—often associated with less refined tourist attire—is quickly becoming SS26’s most influential bag trend. Consider it the perfect opportunity to embrace hands-free commuting without leaving your most treasured belongings behind. Beloved at Off-White, belt bags made their runway debut in soft neoprene, featuring multiple compartments for a surprisingly spacious option. Meanwhile, at Hermès, the brand’s iconic Kelly handbag received a fresh reinterpretation in a deep purple hue, styled as what can only be described as the most polished belt bag you’ve ever seen.

Big Sunglasses Energy

While this trend isn’t exactly new, designers continue to introduce oversized sunglasses, and we can’t get enough. Their enduring appeal lies in their ability to make any outfit feel cool. Looking for inspiration? Take Saint Laurent’s maximalist approach with bold, statement-tinted sunglasses that pair effortlessly with sculptural jewellery—elevating your outfit without the stress. Alternatively, Balenciaga’s visor-style sunglasses are ideal for hot, sunny days when you want to skip makeup or are running on little sleep.

Woven Into Place

Over at Bottega Veneta, fashion aficionados praised Louise Trotter’s triumphant debut, which, beyond the signature timeless ready-to-wear pieces, offered a contemporary take on the atelier’s distinct textured accessories—many of which featured braided leather in handbags, neckerchiefs, lapel accents, and shoes, reimagining summer’s classic raffia accessories.

If raffia textures remain a key player in our warm-weather capsule wardrobes, fear not: Zimmermann, Ralph Lauren, and Miu Miu continue to incorporate the natural fibre across their own ranges, cementing woven accessories as a staple for SS26.

Y2K Nostalgia

While Burberry embraced classic British festival-ready accessories, Chloé opted for neutral-toned boho pieces paired with, for some, fear-inducing bubble-gum-pink lipstick. At the brighter end of the spectrum, Off-White, Versace, Victoria Beckham, and Erdem favoured pastel shades, sequin-mesh handbags, and butterfly-adorned heels.