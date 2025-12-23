If You're Already Wearing These 2026 Jewellery Trends Then You’re Ahead of the Curve

Fashion, at its core, is highly personal—a fundamental form of self-expression that shapes how we choose to present ourselves each day. Of all the many items that fall into the fashion category, however, none is quite so profoundly personal as jewellery. Small though it may be, jewellery can carry all manner of memories, emotions, meanings and stories, and as such, is deeply entwined with identity.

With this in mind, love of a particular piece should always come first to trends. However, trends still serve a purpose, offering fresh perspective, considered inspiration and a lens through which to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of fine and fashion jewellery. When approached thoughtfully, they provide a refined framework for your next investment, while also possessing the power to instantly elevate and add polish to your aesthetic with minimal effort.

So, as we head into a new year, it feels fitting to take stock of what lies ahead. I spoke with a selection of key industry experts—from jewellery designers to buyers and PRs—to get the inside track on the biggest jewellery trends set to define 2026, and most importantly, which ones are actually worth investing in. If you don't have them hiding somewhere in your collection already, that is...

Ear Cuffs

If there's one piece of jewellery that dominated on the red carpet this year, it was the subtly striking ear cuff, worn by the likes of Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Adwoa Aboah, Cate Blanchett, Vanessa Kirby and Julia Garner. The designers behind jewellery brand Otiumberg, Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, are betting big on the trend for 2026: "Ear cuffs are a standout trend—the appeal lies in their refined yet sculptural silhouette, offering a modern twist that feels effortless but directional," they say, adding that their ear cuff sets have been particularly popular thanks to their ability to "create a complete, pre-styled look without the need for piercings."

Fendi, too, adorned models' ears in colourful cuffs for its Spring/Summer 2026 show, while Zimmermann and Schiaparelli showed their own artistic iterations on the runway. It's little surprise, then, that when asked which one piece of jewellery is worth investing in for the year ahead, Tomfoolery London's creative director Laura Kay answered: "a sculptural statement earring, such as a bold cuff". "It captures a few major 2026 trends—scale, minimalism and modern confidence—while being versatile enough to elevate everything from tailoring to eveningwear," she said. "It’s both trend-forward and timeless—making it a true wardrobe cornerstone."

Sculptural Silver

If you're looking for a new piece of jewellery that offers maximum impact for minimum price, you'll be delighted to hear that sculptural silver pieces are set to be a major 2026 trend. "As gold prices continue to rise, we’re seeing a renewed appreciation for bold, sculptural silver jewellery," says Nombulelo Makombe, a jewellery and accessories buyer at Liberty London. "Designers are using silver to experiment with form and scale, offering pieces that feel expressive and impactful while remaining more accessible."

Tomfoolery's Laura Kay agrees, noting that "silver, especially mixed with unexpected textures or finishes, remains a key neutral that feels fresh against both day and evening looks."

Brown Diamonds

As a jewellery aficionado myself, I've spent countless hours browsing new designs over the past few months, and the one thing I have noticed cropping up time and time again is brown diamonds. Cognac, chocolate and champagne-coloured stones are just as special and sparkly as their traditional white counterparts, while having the added benefit of being generally more affordable—not to mention far less ubiquitous. In fact, I'd say I've found myself drawn to them for this very reason; their scarcity only makes them all the more chic.

Liberty London buyer Nombulelo Makombe is of the same opinion: "Brown diamonds offer a beautifully varied palette and feel timeless, understated and full of character," she says. "At Liberty, designers such as Ellis Mhairi Cameron and Lucy Delius work with these stones in a way that feels modern yet enduring—they’re pieces you’ll wear for years to come."

High-Low Jewellery

If there's one person I always look to for jewellery insight and inspiration, it's Rosie Lillis. Founder of a boutique PR agency and industry expert with decades of high-end jewellery experience under her belt, she also has impeccable taste—so she was one of the first people I turned to for 2026 trend insights. The one she's most excited about? High-low jewellery.

"We’re seeing a number of jewellers incorporating non-traditional materials—from cords to resin—into their designs as a creative response to the rising price of gold," she says. "It’s giving rise to a new wave of 'high-low' fine jewellery that mixes luxury craftsmanship with playful, accessible materials. Designers like Roxanne First and Alison Lou are among those doing this best. It's a trend that feels fun, modern and, most importantly, doesn’t cost the earth."

Elevated Beads

"Beaded jewellery has evolved beyond its traditional summer or resort associations and is now being styled as a confident, year-round statement," says Liberty London's Nombulelo Makombe. "For 2026, it feels more refined and intentional. Lizzie Fortunato captures this beautifully through unexpected colour combinations, while Martha Calvo brings a playful, irreverent edge. BonBon Jewellery offers a more earthy, tactile interpretation, balancing bold design with an organic sensibility."

The creative director of Tomfoolery London is also backing bougie beads, with a particular focus on "refined materials and structural beadwork that reads luxe, not playful"—so you can rest assured this is a trend that's well worth buying into.

Vintage-Inspired Jewellery

"Vintage references will continue to shape jewellery in 2026, but in a way that feels modern rather than overtly nostalgic," says Nombulelo Makombe. "Designers are embracing the moodier elegance of black rhodium plating, the graphic confidence of Art Deco silhouettes, and T-bar motifs inspired by antique pocket-watch chains. The result is jewellery that feels richly storied, architectural and contemporary. For accessible price points, brands like Laura Vann and Tilly Sveaas do this beautifully, while for investment pieces I love Lucy Delius’ black rhodium-plated 18ct yellow gold T-bar charms."

Even better? If you have actual vintage pieces already in your jewellery box, that not only nail this aesthetic but come with their own memories and stories, too.

Bold Self Expression

A trend that basically says "anything goes"? That's one we can all get behind. Jeweller Roxanne First predicts that even more so than today, "2026 will be all about personal expression and wearability when it comes to jewellery."

"We’re seeing a lot of layering, chains, rings, and bracelets styled together alongside more sculptural, design-led shapes," she explains. "Colour is also key, with gemstones and enamel adding a playful edge. Personalised and meaningful pieces continue to resonate, as customers look for jewellery that feels individual." In this same vein, Net-A-Porter has noticed a 136% increase in searches for charm bracelets in the past month alone.

So, in short: stack, create, and combine to your heart's content, and invest in pieces that feel like the truest reflection of you—because having fun with your self-expression is the most important 'trend' of all.