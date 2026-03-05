For horse racing fans, seasonal punters and those simply in search of a few days in the Cotswolds, the Cheltenham Festival signals the start of the British spring social season. Running from 10-13 March this year, the four-day meeting unfolds across Champion Day, Ladies Day (often the time where you’ll see the most spectral outfits), St Patrick’s Thursday, and finally Gold Cup Day—the headline event of the entire festival.

But before you even consider what horses you want to back (choosing by colour of jockey's silks won't get you very far, I'm afraid), you need to work out what to wear. This is where I come in, with the expert help of group race winning jockey Saffie Osbourne.

"Cheltenham style is all about looking effortlessly put together while staying warm—layering is your secret weapon, and a great coat is non-negotiable," she says. It's important to remember the weather can change at a moment's notice and despite it now being the start of spring, there's still a chill in the air.

Osbourne adds: "Think country chic with an edge. I personally love traditional fabrics with sculptural tailoring and a comfy pair of shoes is a must!"

Although, I have to stress, if this is your first foray into the sport, it isn’t purely popping champagne and hoping to go home with more money that you went with. Unlike Royal Ascot or the Newmarket Guineas weekend, Cheltenham Festival is a jump meet—often meaning higher risk, more casualties, and stomach-sinking scenes. Best be prepared.

Scroll below for five stylish outfits worth recreating if you're headed to the 2026 event. And if it's a tip you're after, Richard Spencer, trainer at Rebel Racing tells us to keep an eye on The Jukebox Man in the Gold Cup. Good luck!

Cheltenham Festival Outfit Ideas To Try This Year

Checked jacket + suede skirt

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing you should know about Cheltenham (and horse racing in general) is that you'll spend a lot of time standing on grass, so thin heels are far from your friend. Instead, opt for chunkier styles and pair with rich textures such as suede and to lean into that countryside chic look.

Jeans + silk shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Oftentimes, it's the simplest outfits that make us feel the most comfortable, and jeans and a silk shirt is a forever favourite. Here, we're leaning into earthy tones of green, brown and black to keep it classic. Plus, note the YSSO horse head necklace—very on brand.

Printed dress + boots

(Image credit: Future)

If you're wanting to lean a little more into typical summer horse racing style, there are plenty of ways to wear a dress to Cheltenham. One of our favourites? A leopard print with a more formal-fitting coat, knee-high boots, and a felt hat. Save the elaborate headpiece for later in the year.

Tweed two-piece

(Image credit: Future)

Tweed isn't a fabric many of us wear everyday, so if you're looking for something extra special, consider investing in a two-piece. This option even features a splattering of sequins, making it even more striking. Loafers, a simple shirt and a jumper thrown over your shoulders will see you from finishing line to lunch in cosy comfort.

Blazer + kilt

(Image credit: Future)

Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits provide ample inspiration for Cheltenham Festival, and a kilt is one of her favourite finds. For those most comfortable sans colour, style yours with a blazer, boots, knit and hat for an outfit that's effortlessly striking.