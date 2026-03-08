How Brooklyn Reportedly Reacted to the Beckham Family’s Olive Branch

The Beckham family has been front and centre this week, reaching out to estranged son Brooklyn with multiple social media olive branches over his birthday.

The Cloud 23 founder turned 27 on Wednesday, with parents David and Victoria and younger brother Romeo among those to post social media tributes.

"Happy Birthday Bust. Love you x," David Beckham posted to his Instagram Stories, captioning a series of photographs with his oldest son. "Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn. I love you so much," added Victoria Beckham, posting throwback photographs with Brooklyn.

The social media tributes come after months of drama, with Brooklyn posting an explosive statement to Instagram in January, confirming a fallout with his family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote in a six-page statement.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn continued, alleging that his wife Nicola Peltz had "been consistently disrespected" by his family. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

Brooklyn hasn't spoken publicly about the situation since his bombshell statement, but sources weighed in on his alleged reaction to the birthday olive branches this week.

"Brooklyn ignored David’s attempt at getting his attention with that birthday post," a source recently reported to Us Weekly. "He thinks it’s just another way for them to save face with the public and that it did not feel meaningful.

"He is still keeping his distance and is not in touch with his parents," the source continued. "They are trying, but Brooklyn has ignored their attempts.”

"Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened [the Beckham family] chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday," another source allegedly reported to Entertainment Tonight.

"These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail. Last summer, they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers."

We will continue to update this story.