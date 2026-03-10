Matthieu Blazy mania has well and truly descended on Paris. Chanel boutiques have been packed with stylish shoppers vying to get their hands on pieces from the designer's debut SS26 collection—much of which has already sold out—and the Parisian house's AW26 fashion show was by far the hottest ticket on the schedule. With good reason: Blackpink's Jennie, Margot Robbie, Olivia Dean, Lily-Rose Depp, Kylie and Oprah were among the guests in attendance at last night's Grand Palais spectacle, and it's all anyone has been able to talk about since.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

The set! Margot's bob! The FROW vibing to Lady Gaga! The epic casting! The must-have accessories! And, of course, the clothes, that ranged from fabulous skirt suits and drop-waist-everything to couture-worthy dresses—and were instantly added to every woman's wish list of dreams. Sadly, even for those with healthy shopping budgets, there are still a long few months ahead until the collection is actually available to buy—but that doesn't mean we can't make the most of the styling inspiration right away...

Below, five standout looks and fresh-feeling styling tricks from Matthieu Blazy's Chanel AW26 collection, and how to replicate them now.

The Eighties Blazer + Pleated Skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Sure, Chanel's new drop-waist mini skirt might not be the most real-world-ready of fashion items—nor, as far as I can see, currently made by any other brand—but the combination of an oversized Eighties power blazer with a pleated skirt certainly is. It's a fresh, modern way of styling two heritage pieces, and perfect for wearing to the office.

The Dress Coat + Lace

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Matthieu Blazy's idea to layer an exquisite tweed check dress coat over a pink lace two-piece was nothing short of genius. Think: Noughties vibes but new, and infinitely elevated.

The Butter-Yellow Dress + Contrast Accessories

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

A girlish butter yellow dress is nothing new, but pairing it with unexpected, slightly jarring accessories such as a chunky chain necklace, red heels and a black leather clutch certainly feels fresh.

The Loose Shirt + Skirt Suit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

As timelessly fabulous as Chanel woven skirt suits are, they do tend to lean into twee territory at times. Not so if you modernise them by styling with a loose shirt, however, as proven by multiple looks on the AW26 catwalk.

The Unexpected Colour Combo

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Who would've thought that pink, burgundy, lilac and grey would make for such a stylish combination? Well, the visionary that is Matthieu, clearly—and it's well worth trying out at home.