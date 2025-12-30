These 3 Trainer Trends Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2026

Of all the items in the modern woman's capsule wardrobe, few get quite so much wear as trainers. The ultimate casual comfy shoe has long relinquished its sports-only associations to become an everyday dressing staple, able to add effortless cool to any ensemble—and in some cases, is even deemed office-appropriate.

So, for those looking to step into the new year with their best fashion foot forward, trainers are an excellent—and refreshingly easy—place to start. To pinpoint exactly which styles will matter most in 2026, I’ve spoken to industry insiders and fashion experts to uncover the biggest trainer trends set to dominate the year ahead, from the silhouettes you'll soon start seeing everywhere to the exact trainers worth investing in now.

The Biggest 2026 Trainer Trends to Know—and Shop Now

Slim Silhouettes

Chunky trainers are officially over—in terms of everyday styles, at least (as ever, at the gym, anything goes). "Low-profile vintage runners will continue to be popular in 2026," says Brendan Dunne, senior director of customer community and engagement at StockX. "These slimmer, nostalgic silhouettes offer a clean, minimalist look that fits seamlessly into day-to-day wardrobes."

He points to New Balance's slimline 204L trainer as a prime example, which is now the brand's number-one best-selling new model on StockX. "With other recent slim silhouette hits like the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe and an upcoming collab from Onitsuka Tiger x Versace, the trend shows no signs of slowing down next year," continues Dunne. "In line with Nike’s normal strategy, the Moon Shoe retro will see a wider, non-collab distribution come 2026, too."

Sneakerina Hybrids

"Over the next year, we’re predicting women’s trainers to continue moving toward styles that blend fashion, comfort and versatility in new ways," says StockX's Brendan Dunne. "One of the biggest trends will be the continued rise of 'sneakerinas'—trainers with ballet-inspired silhouettes, Mary-Jane straps, or slip-on constructions. These hybrid designs offer the ease of a sneaker with a softer, more feminine shape, making them easy to pair with anything."

Tiffany Hsu, chief buying and group fashion venture officer at Mytheresa, also pointed to the so-called 'sneakerina' as the hottest trainer trend to know for 2026. "This more refined, fashion-forward take on the classic sneaker blends casual comfort with elevated, chic details, making trainers versatile enough to pair with both relaxed and tailored looks," she explains. "This trend is gaining momentum because consumers are increasingly looking for sneakers that combine comfort with style, suitable for both casual and more polished outfits. Brands like Jimmy Choo, Chloé, and Dries Van Noten are leading this movement, introducing soft pastel shades, elegant materials, and unique design touches that feel fresh and modern."

Meanwhile, Selfridges assistant buyer Adam Biton predicts the arrival of "even more experimental sneakers and fusion styles in 2026"—and global fashion shopping platform Lyst has already noticed a 31% increase in demand for hybrid trainers year-on-year.

Textured Trainers

Looking for a low-lift way to elevate your everyday look? Just add a pair of textured trainers. "Texture will play a key role in 2026, with more trainers featuring rich materials like suede, layered mesh, satin touches, and mixed fabrics, giving simple designs more depth and sophistication," says StockX's Brendan Dunne.

Selfridges buyer Adam Biton specifically points to the rise of trainers featuring "suedes and fuzzy uppers", while Lyst senior editor Morgane Speed notes that "mesh accents are gaining traction" in particular. Meanwhile, searches for "shearling sneakers" on Net-A-Porter have seen a whopping 1,460% increase in the past three months alone.

If you're unsure which way to go, consider Tiffany Hsu's top textured trainer picks. "The Jil Sander Floor suede-trimmed satin sneakers showcase sophisticated minimalism with neutral tones, clean lines, and precisely placed details, while the Bottega Veneta Orbit Flash suede sneakers bring a modern, sculptural twist with soft suede," says Mytheresa's chief buying and group fashion venture officer. "Both are crafted with exceptional quality and timeless design, making them versatile and durable true investment pieces that will remain stylish and relevant for years to come."