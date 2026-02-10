As far as winter boots go, few are able to match the timeless allure and nostalgia that comes with Moon Boots. The divisive snow boot with its chunky padded sole, was first designed in the seventies, but has continued to be a main stay in people's wardrobes when packing for the show.

Most recently high-profile collaborations, have meant some of the brand's chicest and most sought after styles to date evolving them from their high-vis, bright nylon-coated beginnings.

And with heavy snow days scheduled for next week, seasonal ski plans underway, and the start of the winter olympics in Cortina, Italy, now is the perfect time to look at hard-working, stylish, and very practical footwear that will see you through any winter activity, whether it's après-ski or a snowy school run.

Of course, as you would expect, some of your favourite celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, along with other stylish women, have embraced the boot's appeal, including Marie Claire UK's very own Mischa Smith.

"I’ve always known that winter sports would not be my forte, in the same way that I’ve always known that winter fashion is. Which is why, year after year—or at least for the last three—I’ve trundled on with my ill-fated ski trips. I have my Moon boots to thank (or blame) for this. You can get away with a certain amount of (faux) fur in the city, but Moon boots—well, you really have to be in the snow, or at least snow-adjacent, to get away with wearing those. It is a testament to my love of the space-age shoes that I brave the (ahem, green) slopes every winter just for a chance to wear them," she says.

With its ergonomic design and foam lining that moulds to your foot's natural shape, it creates a cloud-like sensation, providing a snug fit that keeps you warm and comfortable. Making them an obvious choice for the snow whatever your style.

Minimalists might gravitate towards the brand's recent Jacquemus collaboration, while maximalists may prefer its playful collection with Guest in Residence.

Whatever your preference, we have hand picked our favourite styles to shop before heading to the snow.