After a taster of new-season trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week, who's ready for New York? The AW26 shows might have just started, but attendees definitely aren't saving the best till last (i.e. Paris), with a sterling turn-out considering the minus temperatures. As you might expect, there's been plenty of hosiery (red and purple), shearling and semi-practical footwear (glove-style boots), but there have also been truly brilliant flourishes, perhaps not street-style trends but thoughtful gestures that make an outfit pop. Keep scrolling to read—and shop—five of our favourites.

Sock Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser might have walked in Proenza Schouler, but she also caught our eye outside the show with her scrunchy knee-high boots that were almost sock-like on first glance. An ankle-length pair that's smooth and fits the foot like it was custom made is what you're looking for.

Arket Mesh Boots £145 at Arket Perfect for Spring, when your foot needs breathability, these mesh glove boots are this season's move on from ballet flats. & Other Stories Nappa Sock Boots £135.20 at & Other Stories With a sturdy block heel that will make for comfortable wearing, & Other Stories' glove-style boot is one for the 9-5. Dear Frances Balla Bootie £495 at Dear Frances The elongated version of its famous mesh pump, Dear Frances' Balla Bootie has refashioned the sock boot into something deeply covetable.

Animal Print Jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With snow a fixture of the sidewalks, show-goers wrapped up in furry outerwear. Our favourite iteration was the animal-printed variety. Seen here on Laurel Pantin, who chose a ladylike cropped jacket which feels like the perfect middle point between cold and warm, it was a reminder that you should never change your spots if they're leopard.

Baum und Pferdgarten Shoulder-Pad Jacket - Light Beige £64.99 at H&M A leopard-print version of the ubiquitous peplum-hem jackets to keep you warm is a no-brainer. Nour Hammour Leopard-Print Calf Hair Coat £1,990 at Net-a-porter Nour Hammour coats each have timeless appeal and polish which makes the investment price tag worth every penny. Ganni Leopard Printed Canvas Midi Jacket £375 at Ganni With springtime almost knocking, Ganni's canvas jacket might be a more timely purchase than something faux-fur. Reformation Stable Faux-Fur Coat £370 at Harvey Nichols This coat is slightly longer than Pantin's, but, in my mind at least, it's a near-perfect design. I would buy this now and look forward to wearing it next Winter.

Brooches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fish-shaped pins gave one repeated combination—a round-collared shirt under a crew-neck jumper—a point of difference at Tory Burch, and a playful one at that. On the sidewalks outside, meanwhile, one show-goer decorated her outfit's exterior, serving despite the cold weather, by attaching a brooch to her coat. Smart, in both senses of the word.

Completedworks Silver-Plated Brooch £275 at Completedworks This abstract flower brooch would look beautiful against a real blossom if you have one to hand. Gigi Burris Rhodium-Plated Brooch £120 at Net-a-Porter This elegant swirl pin will stand out on a merino-wool jumper or tweed blazer. Tateossian Fern Leaf Palladium-Plated Lapel Pin £120 at Selfridges Dress up a plaid shirt, or a neat twinset like Tory Burch's, with this fern-leaf pin.

Statement Scarves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jalil Johnson's outfit immediately captured my attention. The tights! The perfectly-formed heel! The leather jacket! My favourite element, however, and the one that really tied it all together was the scarf, its geometric pattern offsetting the look's pops of red. Go vintage if you can for extra character or look for a print that's bold or, lastly, an embellishment that's out-of-the-ordinary.

Joseph Chilie Silk Scarf £145 at Joseph Mixing two primary colours—red and blue—means this scarf can be paired with so many combinations. Dries Van Noten Embroidered Scarf £735 at Dries Van Noten An investment purchase, certainly, but this scarf is so beautifully embroidered, so special, that you can drape it around everything (and anything). Rixo Menno Silk Scarf £125 at Rixo Imagine this shot of sunflower wound around your neck? Even if you're wearing a black coat, indigo jeans and chocolate boots, the overall mood will still be uplifting.

Alt Skirt Suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've already written about how skirt suits have got their mojo back—and the evidence keeps mounting at NYFW, with designers advocating for an alternative approach. Marc Jacobs delivered tweedy two-pieces, as well as a "suit" comprising a funnel-necked zippered jacket with a straight-up-and-down knee-length skirt on Alex Consani, while on the streets outside Coach, one ticket-holder wore sportswear-esque separates. It might just be your new uniform.

