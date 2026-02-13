The 5 Best Street-Style Trends From New York Fashion Week — and How to Shop Them
Don't hit pause on glove-style boots or genteel brooches
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
After a taster of new-season trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week, who's ready for New York? The AW26 shows might have just started, but attendees definitely aren't saving the best till last (i.e. Paris), with a sterling turn-out considering the minus temperatures. As you might expect, there's been plenty of hosiery (red and purple), shearling and semi-practical footwear (glove-style boots), but there have also been truly brilliant flourishes, perhaps not street-style trends but thoughtful gestures that make an outfit pop. Keep scrolling to read—and shop—five of our favourites.
Sock Boots
Paloma Elsesser might have walked in Proenza Schouler, but she also caught our eye outside the show with her scrunchy knee-high boots that were almost sock-like on first glance. An ankle-length pair that's smooth and fits the foot like it was custom made is what you're looking for.
Animal Print Jackets
With snow a fixture of the sidewalks, show-goers wrapped up in furry outerwear. Our favourite iteration was the animal-printed variety. Seen here on Laurel Pantin, who chose a ladylike cropped jacket which feels like the perfect middle point between cold and warm, it was a reminder that you should never change your spots if they're leopard.
With springtime almost knocking, Ganni's canvas jacket might be a more timely purchase than something faux-fur.
Brooches
Fish-shaped pins gave one repeated combination—a round-collared shirt under a crew-neck jumper—a point of difference at Tory Burch, and a playful one at that. On the sidewalks outside, meanwhile, one show-goer decorated her outfit's exterior, serving despite the cold weather, by attaching a brooch to her coat. Smart, in both senses of the word.
Statement Scarves
Jalil Johnson's outfit immediately captured my attention. The tights! The perfectly-formed heel! The leather jacket! My favourite element, however, and the one that really tied it all together was the scarf, its geometric pattern offsetting the look's pops of red. Go vintage if you can for extra character or look for a print that's bold or, lastly, an embellishment that's out-of-the-ordinary.
Alt Skirt Suits
We've already written about how skirt suits have got their mojo back—and the evidence keeps mounting at NYFW, with designers advocating for an alternative approach. Marc Jacobs delivered tweedy two-pieces, as well as a "suit" comprising a funnel-necked zippered jacket with a straight-up-and-down knee-length skirt on Alex Consani, while on the streets outside Coach, one ticket-holder wore sportswear-esque separates. It might just be your new uniform.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.