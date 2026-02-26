These Are the Hair Trends That Dominated Fashion Week AW26
A whole host of stunning looks
The Autumn/Winter 2026 Fashion Week season has arrived, and so far, the hair looks have been excellent. From stacked braids to unkempt glamour, this season is shaping up to be about loose, unfussy hair, with a key point of interest.
London Fashion Week
Dreaming Eli: Marie Antoinette's court
Hair lead Danilo Giangreco looked to the court of Marie Antoinette, and created dishevelled, party-esque updos.
Paul Costelloe: Sculptural Chignons
Cos Sakkascreated low, sculptural chignons at the nape.
Joseph: Power femininity
Backstage, Anna Cofone, who led the hair, explained that the look was a blend of 1970s freedom and 1980s power femininity. The result was softly pushed back, lived-in and texture-led strands, which aimed to convey the effortless modern woman.
Annie's Ibiza: Romantic silk roses
At Annie's Ibiza, hair lead Sam McKnight created soft, textured updos, which he then adorned with silky pink roses.
Erdem: Texture galore
At Erdem, the hair was romantic, with fuzzy, wispy accents.
Simone Rocha: Weather-beaten hair
Backstage at Simone Rocha, stylist Anthony Turner used Sebastian Professional to create an "exaggerated sense of reality in the hair", drawing inspiration from Perry Ogden’s book Pony Kids, which was a key influence for the show.
Turner says: "Longer hair feels weathered and wind-beaten. Sometimes, textures are lightly deconstructed, and other times, textures are completely deconstructed. This is a narrative of travelling, going from one place to the next... Something that once was and no longer is."
Chet Lo: Glass hair remains king
Hair at Chet Lo was presided over by Anna Cofone, who created glass-like and uber-straight lengths, using Authentic Beauty Concept.
New York Fashion Week
Tory Burch: Stacked Braids
Hair stylist Guido Palau gave models at Tory Burch stacked braids, separated into tiers.
Christian Siriano: Hair Scarves
At Christian Siriano, stylists wrapped models' hair around their necks, it was part scarf, part snood.
Zankov: Side parts are so back
Side parts were everywhere at Zankov, as were unfussy, skew-whiff partings.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.