The 5 Items Everyone’s Adding to Their Wish List From Prada’s Autumn/Winter 2026 Show

Everyone looks forward to 'Prada day' during Milan Fashion Week—and not just for the guarantee of a star-studded front row, either... No, the much-loved Italian luxury brand remains one of the calendar's undisputed highlights thanks to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' innate ability to create really great clothes that real women actually want to wear, free from the performative bells and whistles so often seen elsewhere.

This was precisely the point behind their Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, that was unveiled yesterday and offered a masterclass in practical yet elevated layering that felt distinctly real-world-ready. Featuring just 15 looks and 15 models—Bella Hadid, included—the show saw each appear four times, but with different layers in the spotlight to reflect how one outfit can transform at different moments in the same day.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Layering is meaningful," explained Miuccia Prada. "Within the collection, pieces are laid over each other, and then taken away—and in that process, our perceptions of the individual garments, the outfits and the women who wear them constantly transform... When pieces are laid over each other and contrasted, they create inherent contradictions. It’s always to express the complexity of life."

And complex though life may be, Prada's AW26 show was proof that with the right tools at your disposal, getting dressed doesn't have to be... All you need is a few hard-working hero pieces and a little creativity—and that's your capsule wardrobe, sorted. Fortunately, the collection itself acted as the perfect blueprint, not just defining how stylish women will be dressing next season, but offering ideas that can be implemented in our daily outfits right now, too.

Below, the five standout items already topping insiders' wish lists following Prada’s Autumn/Winter 2026 show—along with similar pieces to shop now as we count down to the collection’s release.

The Statement Boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Prada provided a much-needed reminder that sometimes, all you need is fabulous pair of boots to really make an outfit pop—especially when patterned or bright, and styled to contrast with otherwise pared-back greys, blacks and neutrals. Mark my words: this particular pair of acid-yellow, embroidered knee-highs is destined to be one of the must-haves of the season.

The Sporty Jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Anoraks, parkas, retro shell jackets and all manner of sporty, technical styles have been enjoying a serious glow-up of late—and ever the brand to bring a dose of practicality to high fashion, Prada was naturally one of the trend's earliest proponents. This season, the brand offered up drawstring-waist parkas in bright primary colours, extravagantly trimmed with fur and layered over elegant, ladylike dresses in a way that felt fresh, cool and functional all at once.

The Earring(s)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Who knew that a single, fabulous, oversize, floral earring could so dramatically elevate an ensemble? Mrs. Prada, that's who! Cue stylish women everywhere investing in anything similar they can find, and leaving the second part of the pair purposefully behind.

The Midi Skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

The show seemed to say: never underestimate the power of a great skirt, over and over again, and in countless fabulous iterations. The statement midi has been on the rise for a few seasons now, but Prada's jazzy embellished, sheer, and layered styles have cemented the item's status as a 2026 wardrobe must-have. Pair with a plain top or knit, and let the skirt do all the heavy lifting.

The Pink Shirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

The profound desire to own and wear a bright pink shirt wasn't on my 2026 bingo card, but such is the power of Prada. If you're not quite ready to wear one out and proud, allow me to point you in the direction of the catwalk, where just the exaggerated cuff was styled popping out of a jumper or jacket to add a considered and incredibly chic flash of colour.