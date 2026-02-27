After what has felt like one of the longest and wettest winters in history, the sun has finally decided to show its face in London. And that can only mean one thing—spring is firmly on its way. Not only does this signal the start of more al fresco socialising, but also the time for your best spring jackets to make an appearance.

Whilst I'll always be a proponent of investing in high-quality staples that transcend the trend cycles, flirting with alternative animal prints and versatile suede jackets as the world begins to defrost is one of the easiest ways to breathe new life into your spring outfits. After all, it's a time for rebirth and fresh beginnings—which I'll be extending to my closet, too.

As the Spring/Summer 2026 trends prove, leather won't be leaving our wardrobes any time soon. Nor will elevated shell jackets, inspired by the likes of Saint Laurent. If the fashion set's wardrobes are anything to go by, there's plenty of appetite for more unusual vintage-inspired cuts, too.

So, whether you're looking for a new piece you can throw on over everything for warmer temperatures, or on the hunt for some styling tips, I've rounded up the very best spring jackets and how to wear them for the season ahead.

Best Spring Jackets for 2026

Peplum Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's a singular outerwear trend to have your eye on this season, it's peplum jackets. It's the one silhouette I never imagined myself embracing, but the way I've seen them styled as of late has completely changed my mind. Available in leather, denim, or sturdy canvas, this is undoubtedly one of this spring's most versatile jacket styles—and one that's well worth investing in.

Barn Jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 is set to be the year of the barn jacket. The ideal mid layer for spring that is simultaneously boxy and polished, it provides instant cool. The heritage appeal will never quit.

Shell Jackets

Aside from being practical when it starts drizzling, nylon blousons provide the sought-after cool-girl feel that lends itself to transitional weather. Lightweight and ideal for layering, they will see you through every season.

Leather Jackets

Anything goes when it comes to leather jackets—from recent funnel neck iterations to old-school biker and aviator styles, all look just as put together. If you want to update the silhouette for 2026, 80s silhouettes and low rise belt detailing is the way forward.

Drawstring Utility Jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parka season may be drawing to a close, but you can channel a very similar feel with a utility jacket elevated by a drawstring waist for a sculptural look. With a practical appeal akin to shell jackets but with a longer cut and more refined finish, this is the style of jacket to see you through transitional weather.