All the Coolest Women are Wearing Retro Ski Jumpers Right Now—No Snow Required

We’re no strangers to a vintage fashion revival—hello capri pants, kitten-heeled mules and silk triangle scarves—but this season, there’s one retro find stealing the spotlight both on and off the slopes: vintage ski jumpers.

You know the kind—oversized, boldly coloured or patterned, and boxy enough to layer over polo necks and tees on particularly toe-curlingly cold days.

Not only have we spotted them on some of the chicest women on the internet, but they’ve also made a confident return to the collections of several of our favourite retailers. Varley has dipped into Fair Isle territory, Khaite has delivered elevated cashmere iterations, and over at J.Crew—now the official lifestyle apparel partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team—Olympia Gayot has marked the collaboration with a capsule collection that’s already close to selling out.

Before you assume these knits demand nothing more than a pair of salopettes, however, it’s worth taking note of how they’re actually being worn right now. Think: tucked into straight-leg jeans with a buckled leather belt (very old-school), layered over leggings, or pulled on over vibrantly coloured turtlenecks for extra warmth, and extra impact.

It’s this off-the-slopes styling that’s firmly pinned to our winter moodboard. Better still, there’s a retro ski jumper to suit every taste, from pared-back greys to statement-making prints. Scroll on to see, and shop, our favourites.