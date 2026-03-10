Nothing quite says 'timeless style' like the masses copying your every sartorial move more than 30 years on from your time in the spotlight. Few fashion muses have had quite as much impact on the zeitgeist as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and her Love Story outfits seen on the small screen over the last few weeks—and Reformation's latest collection has captured the very essence of CBK's taste in enduring, planet-conscious pieces that will undoubtedly remain in your closet for years to come.

What makes Bessette-Kennedy's wardrobe so appealing is its quiet confidence. There's a distinct lack of trying too hard, but no outfit formula ever falls flat or feels haphazard. This is a sentiment that I would say sums up the majority of Reformation's designs, too. One thing the brand has always delivered on is elevated basics that will more than earn their keep, crafted from materials that will last—very reminiscent of 90s labels that prioritised quality over quantity.

With spring upon us and the time for crisp button downs, silky slips, light-wash denim and dainty footwear taking a front seat, there's no time like the present to channel Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's timeless style. Plus, you can bet each of these investments will remain in your possession for another 30 years without losing their allure.

Article continues below

Shop The Reformation 90s Collection