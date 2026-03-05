Beauty, poise and grace may be the essence of any great fashion show, but the hour before the models take to the runway is often anything but. Picture frantically working make-up artists, clothes steamers blasting at full force, and spaces tight enough to incite fear of being burned by a curling wand—and that’s painting it in a positive light. I promise I have some horror stories as someone whose first foray into this world was as a fashion week show runner.

Yet, at Chloé this morning—where bohemian beauty effortlessly fuses with care-free cool, especially this season—the energy was decidedly different. Models danced to music, Saie make-up artists were actually smiling, and Dyson hair stylists got creative with brushed-out braids and gold-tone accessories—the energy of the collection essentially rippling out into every facet of the label. Apt, really, considering whimsy, folkloric craft and countryside glam stood out as key themes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

"This season has been a reflection on humanity, empathy and devotion—on how clothing can both hold emotion, and carry memory. In a world that often feels mechanised and accelerated, I felt drawn back to the essence of making; the human touch, the spirit of community, connection and shared values," shares creative director Chemena Kamali in the show notes, highlighting the originality and irregularities of handmade craft in every garment.

Check prints played a major role across voluminous frilled skirts and dresses. Capes and oversized coats leant into a more rugged, outdoor look. And any equestrians will be pleased to see the checked-shirt, tucked-in-trousers and over-the-knee-boots aesthetic also played a leading role—combine this with Stella McCartney’s dancing horse display and it may be enough to convince some fashion fans to get down to a stable, or at least look like they are. Little House on the Prairie meets countryside chic really is the aim of the game.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Although, as is always the case with Chloé, there are a few styling tweaks that keep each look cool and considered rather than twee: statement sunglasses, strappy sandals with socks, and elaborate accessories in the form of extravagant belts, leather boots and another big push for the Chloé Paddington bag—the 2005 favourite re-released with some small twists.

Plus, let’s not overlook the easiest element to immediately recreate: flushed cheeks, freckles and fairly heavy highlighter. Aim for "the way your skin looks in the fall after gaining a tan in the summer—flushed, not blush, very wild and lived-in," says Shain Kish, Saie’s director of makeup artistry.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

And as you lean into the countryside style, keep Kamali’s words high in your mind: "Folk, for me, is about togetherness. It is about empathy, humanity, and a connection to the past—the symbolic and spiritual threads that bind people together".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This sense of humanity, community spirit and empathy feels essential right now; it is what I want this collection to express."

Shop The Look