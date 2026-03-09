A Royal Insider Just Gave a Surprising Update on Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud

Despite reports of royal peace talks, experts claim that surprisingly, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship remains unchanged.

"Nothing has changed," Omid Scobie reported in 2026, alleging that Prince Harry had made "repeated attempts" to reach out, but William had been "avoiding dealing with this matter whatsoever.”

"The ball has been in William’s court for some time now," Scobie added. "And he’s chosen not just to knock it back, but to kick it in the other direction.”

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship continues to make headlines, with tensions well-documented since the Sussexes' step down from royal life and relocation to California.

And following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare and the Duke and Duchess' tell-all documentary series, the brothers are reported to have stopped speaking in recent years.

There have been multiple reports of peace talks over 2025 and 2026, with olive branches extended from both sides.

However, in a surprising update, royal author Omid Scobie has reported that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship actually remains largely unchanged.

"Harry was still waiting for that moment of accountability from his brother — an opportunity to talk about many of the grievances that have built up to this point and be able to move on from that," Scobie originally reported to PEOPLE in 2023.

And in a follow-up interview in 2026, Scobie has reported that "nothing has changed" regarding the brothers' fallout and relationship.

"The expectations and wants and wishes of Prince Harry are exactly the same as they were then – and none of them have been met," Scobie reported, alleging that Prince Harry had made "repeated attempts" to reconcile.

According to the royal author, Prince William has been "avoiding dealing with this matter whatsoever," reporting: "the ball has been in William’s court for some time now, and he’s chosen not just to knock it back, but to kick it in the other direction."

We will continue to update this story.