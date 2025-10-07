Before I begin, I know that black leggings are a controversial item, especially in fashion circles. While some dub them an essential part of any great capsule wardrobe, many wouldn’t be caught dead in them. Then, there are those who condemn the stretchy staple in the outside world yet quickly ditch their jeans or tailored trousers as soon as they come through the door in favour of their comfiest pair — I’ve been this person, and while I’m not proud of it, I’m pleased to say I’ve seen the error of my ways.

You see, the best black leggings aren’t just for lounging on the sofa or, in my case, making the once-a-month pilgrimage to pilates. When approached thoughtfully and styled with care, they can actually form the basis of so many great outfits — especially throughout autumn when lightweight layers are key. Still don’t believe me? Don’t worry, I came armed with receipts (or should I say, plenty of black leggings styling inspiration) to prove to you that black leggings deserve to be seen far beyond your front door, no matter the occasion.

Just look to influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, an expert at pulling together outfits that feel polished and put together. A staunch black leggings advocate (at least, if her Instagram is anything to go by), she’s often seen with a pair of black leggings peaking from beneath her winter coats. Why? Well, not only does their figure-hugging fit create an incredibly clean look, but they also allow her to style an array of knee-high boots without any fear of jeans or trousers bunching up inside.

And, it’s not just classic black leggings that are re-entering the style arena. The great thing about this wardrobe staple is that they come in many different variations, so you can tailor them to your needs and style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This fashion month, black stirrup leggings have officially become FROW-worthy with many street stylers opting for the ballet-inspired style worn alongside cropped jackets and court heels. The '80s-inspired look feels laced with nostalgia while also offering a fresh alternative to classic black trousers.

But, it doesn’t stop there. I have it on good authority (AKA an internal email thread) that black leggings also have the fashion editor seal of approval. Marie Claire’s Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, recently added Toteme’s black leggings to her autumn outfit rotation and is planning to style them with XXXX. If that isn’t confirmation that black leggings are well and truly back in style, I don’t know what is.

So, if you’re ready to join us and add a pair of elevated black leggings to your wardrobe, too, just keep scrolling — once you’re converted, I promise, you’ll never go back.

Shop the best black leggings