Mother’s Day Is Just Around the Corner—I’ve Rounded Up the Best Last Minute Gifts Guaranteed to Please

One of the prerequisites of being a Shopping Editor is being an excellent gift-giver. No matter the celebration or the giftee, I like to think that I always have a distinctive and reliable set of suggestions up my sleeve. Plus, my years working in the magazine industry mean I'm familiar with all the latest and greatest brands on the market. But as we edge closer to Mother's Day (15th March, FYI), the time to shop around is speedily running out. It's these times when I turn to one faithful retailer that not only offers a thoughtful, premium selection every time, but provides next day delivery without breaking the bank: John Lewis.

Although a luxury hand wash never goes amiss, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to Mother's Day gifts. If you're anything like me, any present for your mother figure won't quite feel like enough—but there are plenty of genuinely memorable and sentimental options to help you on your mission. I believe in the philosophy of buying less but buying better, which means investing in one or two quality items that she really deserves and will show the thought and effort you've put in.

That being said, navigating the wealth of products on offer and narrowing it down to something she will be genuinely thrilled with is no mean feat. Thankfully, I do this for a living and have already discovered a series of gifts that I would be confident recommending to anyone. Plus, John Lewis' handy gifting page has rounded up 400+ options to suit every budget without compromising on appearances.

Last minute Mother's Day gifts from John Lewis