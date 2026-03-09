Inside the Unofficial Oscars Goodie Bag, From Vegan Caviar and Custom Prenups to a Sri Lankan Retreat
Awards season is officially reaching its peak, with the highly-anticipated 2026 Oscars taking place later this week.
The 98th annual ceremony will be held this year at LA's Dolby Theatre on Sunday 15 March, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien and presented by a series of A-list names. We're talking Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Paul Mescal to name just a few.
And from the star-studded Academy Award nominees and predictions (ahem Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet) to the red carpet preparation, the 98th annual ceremony is dominating the headlines.Article continues below
It is the luxurious goodie bags that have been getting the world talking recently, with Oscar nominees all receiving an unofficial swag bag of indulgent items ahead of time.
The 'Everybody Wins' annual nominee gift bags are curated by LA-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets, with this year's offering featuring eye-watering items from plant-based caviar to a holiday in Sri Lanka.
"Our extraordinary nominee gifts are in no way based on need," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary has explained. "We are acknowledging these amazing nominees while elevating and showcasing small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back at a time when everyone can use a little more fun and frivolity."
Inside the 'Everyone Wins' nominee goodie bags
- A vegan GUNAS handbag
- Plant-powered Cavi-art from PETA
- Danucera Sculpt & Lift waitlisted facial from Rescue Spa
- A Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams
- Liposuction experience from ArtLipo
- Ballet (Gold Edition) ultra-secure cryptocurrency storage
- Custom prenuptial agreement from divorce attorney Jim Sexton
- Centellian24 Lifting Eye cream
- Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit
- Glymate Lixi Daily Supplements
- GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head
- Japanese luggage sets from Asia Luggage
- Beboe luxury cannabis products
- BENU Movie Star special edition Haute Collection fountain pens
- Smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts
- Movie Night Maple Gourmet Gift Box
- Hydrojug Traveler
- OOFOS OOahh Plus sliders
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
- Villa experience in Ibiza from Can Nemo
- THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics
- CBespoke residential interior design package
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
- TruFru Strawberries
- Tea Forté's Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest
- Arctic villa stay from Hideout Villas
- DESUAR Spa experience
- A seven-day retreat at the Golden Door
- Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and Toner Pads from Glow Recipe
- Haize & Honey Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- A ten-day holiday in Sri Lanka from Santani
- Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas
- Suavecito Añejo Tequila
- Facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
- Bored Rebel statement tees
- Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics
- HUHA better for you underwear
- INSTYTUTUM skincare
- Chocolate-covered pretzels with gold crystals from Posh Pretzels
- Portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO
- The Jet Set fragrances from On The Nose Perfumes
- Song Survivor game
- Pick, Pic, Boom Party card game
- Danucera Cerabalm
- Beekeepers Naturals product four-pack
- Skinny dipped almond bites
"The 'Everyone Wins' Gift Bag has become known as the ultimate consolation prize," Lash Fary has added. "Win or lose, the nominees have touched our lives with their incredible performances and artistry. This is a small token of our esteem that we hope will be enjoyed and shared.”
The 98th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday 15 March 2026.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.