Inside the Unofficial Oscars Goodie Bag, From Vegan Caviar and Custom Prenups to a Sri Lankan Retreat

Awards season is officially reaching its peak, with the highly-anticipated 2026 Oscars taking place later this week.

The 98th annual ceremony will be held this year at LA's Dolby Theatre on Sunday 15 March, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien and presented by a series of A-list names. We're talking Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Paul Mescal to name just a few.

And from the star-studded Academy Award nominees and predictions (ahem Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet) to the red carpet preparation, the 98th annual ceremony is dominating the headlines.

Article continues below

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) A photo posted by on

It is the luxurious goodie bags that have been getting the world talking recently, with Oscar nominees all receiving an unofficial swag bag of indulgent items ahead of time.

The 'Everybody Wins' annual nominee gift bags are curated by LA-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets, with this year's offering featuring eye-watering items from plant-based caviar to a holiday in Sri Lanka.

"Our extraordinary nominee gifts are in no way based on need," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary has explained. "We are acknowledging these amazing nominees while elevating and showcasing small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back at a time when everyone can use a little more fun and frivolity."

Inside the 'Everyone Wins' nominee goodie bags

A vegan GUNAS handbag

Plant-powered Cavi-art from PETA

Danucera Sculpt & Lift waitlisted facial from Rescue Spa

A Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams

Liposuction experience from ArtLipo

Ballet (Gold Edition) ultra-secure cryptocurrency storage

Custom prenuptial agreement from divorce attorney Jim Sexton

Centellian24 Lifting Eye cream

Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit

Glymate Lixi Daily Supplements

GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head

Japanese luggage sets from Asia Luggage

Beboe luxury cannabis products

BENU Movie Star special edition Haute Collection fountain pens

Smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts

Movie Night Maple Gourmet Gift Box

Hydrojug Traveler

OOFOS OOahh Plus sliders

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Villa experience in Ibiza from Can Nemo

THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics

CBespoke residential interior design package

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

TruFru Strawberries

Tea Forté's Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest

Arctic villa stay from Hideout Villas

DESUAR Spa experience

A seven-day retreat at the Golden Door

Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and Toner Pads from Glow Recipe

Haize & Honey Chocolate Chunk Cookies

A ten-day holiday in Sri Lanka from Santani

Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas

Suavecito Añejo Tequila

Facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Bored Rebel statement tees

Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics

HUHA better for you underwear

INSTYTUTUM skincare

Chocolate-covered pretzels with gold crystals from Posh Pretzels

Portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO

The Jet Set fragrances from On The Nose Perfumes

Song Survivor game

Pick, Pic, Boom Party card game

Danucera Cerabalm

Beekeepers Naturals product four-pack

Skinny dipped almond bites

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) A photo posted by on

"The 'Everyone Wins' Gift Bag has become known as the ultimate consolation prize," Lash Fary has added. "Win or lose, the nominees have touched our lives with their incredible performances and artistry. This is a small token of our esteem that we hope will be enjoyed and shared.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 98th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday 15 March 2026.

We will continue to update this story.