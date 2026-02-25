London has just finished a very fashionable week (don't forget the Autumn/Winter shows always coincide with the BAFTA Awards, serving double portions of style on the Sunday). And, boy, was there plenty to sink your teeth into trend-wise, from whip-smart tailoring and "nice tops" to slinky cut-outs that showcased the body and sublimely-executed sportswear. These are the six trends you can shop now, and start wearing already.

Refined Fringe

Joseph AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fringe has moved on from its boho-luxe beginnings, becoming a refined proposition at Erdem, Raw Mango and Edeline Lee, whose hooped skirt would demand to have doors held open for it. Similarly dramatic was a fringed leather coat at Joseph, which split at the stomach into lengths with plenty of movement. A more wearable version might be a fringed belt—St Agni's is actually billed as a skirt—that you can style over flared trousers, or a shoulder bag framed by strips of leather.

Sporty (With Spice)

Simone Rocha AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Rocha's collection included a much-feted collaboration with Adidas, giving the latter's signature track jackets a taste of the exquisite for AW26. From a teardrop-pearl zip pull to styling them under frocks criss-crossed by ribbon, it's already the must-buy of autumn.

Selasi AW26 (Image credit: Selasi)

For her debut on-schedule at London Fashion Week, meanwhile, Selasi's Ronan Mckenzie raided an unexpected archive for inspiration, that of Walthamstow School for Girls, her alma mater. School-girlish P.E. kits were her material of choice. As she explained in the press release accompanying the show, being a creative is sometimes like competing in a bleep test: "I ran back and forth, back and forth, watching other girls in my class fall away, the heat in my body rising, my lungs getting heavier, it becoming harder and harder to breathe," she says in the release, drawing a parallel between life then and now. "The last couple of years of being a creative primarily based in London have reminded me of external conditions not aligning with the amount of effort or intention being put in." While P.E. could be exhausting, it was also energising—and it's this spirit you should channel into Autumn. Think an uplifting colour palette of primary hues, and twist-on-a-classic sportswear tropes, as you strategise your kit.

ZARA Striped Knit Polo Shirt £35.99 at Zara Preppy polo tops continue to be a fashion favourite. Me+Em Wide Barrel Track Pant £150 at Me+Em With the fabrication of a sweatpant but the silhouette of a trouser, Me+Em's tracksuit bottoms are unparalleled. On Terry Sock Knee-High Spice £30 at On An elevated sock—pulled to just under the knee—was the easiest copy-and-paste styling trick at Simone Rocha.

Nice Tops

Erdem AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erdem Moralıoğlu celebrated his brand's 20th birthday at London Fashion Week, with a starry front row that was heavy on national treasures. The collection was achingly beautiful—a celebration of how fabric and form, treated carefully, can be a thing of wonder—but it also evoked an unlikely '00s's outfit formula: the infamous "jeans and a nice top". The Erdem woman is apparently on board, and will be wearing said pairing (in this case a silk-satin blouse, encrusted and beribboned, along with low-slung jeans) as of Autumn. (Add a heel into the equation for a perfect 10/10).

Susamusa Kai Top £110 at Liberty This keyhole cut-out top would look chic with indigo jeans for a no-muss, no-fuss mood. MANGO Asymmetric Satin Lace Top - £99.99 at Mango The wide lace trim gives this otherwise revealing camisole, everyday coverage. Liberowe Florence Tie-Detailed Satin Top £460 at Net-a-Porter This Liberowe bow-tie blouse can be purchased with the matching trousers, but will also go perfectly with jeans.

New Tailoring

Tolu Coker AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tolu Coker opened LFW, with a specially-designated seat for King Charles III. It was her clothing as storytelling, however, that really stole the show, especially the breath-of-fresh-air tailoring—an acid-bright skirt suit here and sharply tailored jersey there, the latter of which highlighted, "the evolution of one’s wardrobe as they journey through different social-economic circles". Push your suiting to sublime levels this season, and next, with unexpected shades or whip-smart cuts.

ZARA Zw Collection Asymmetric Blazer £109 at Zara This mullet-hemmed tuxedo blazer will up your tailoring game. Tolu Coker Open-Back Checked Organic Cotton Maxi Dress £840 at Net-a-Porter With an oval cut-out on the reverse, as well as a high neck, cinched waist and full skirt, Tolu Coker's tailored dress means business. Jacquemus Man's Virgin Wool Wide-Leg Pants £550 at Jacquemus This "extreme" barrel doesn't need more than a white T-shirt.

'80s Accessories

Toga AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the most adornment you can manage is a whisper-fine chain or filigree hoop, look away now. Toga ushered in a new era, not just of statement jewellery—think brooches that got star billing as well as door-knocker earrings—but of wearing said jewellery together, throwing the "one and done" rule out the window.

COS Twisted Ribbon Pin Brooch £39 at COS With ribbon an opt-repeated motif at LFW, COS' apple-sized brooch, configured to resemble a length of satin, will have you on trend from multiple standpoints. YSSO Chain Link Earrings £390 at YSSO As big as the clip-on earrings you might remember from the '80s, this chain-link pair is all you need to dress up a blazer. Joseph Bean Gold-Toned Metal Bangle £145 at Joseph With impressive heft, and a chic domed effect, Joseph's bangle isn't made to blend into your outfit.

Cut-Outs

Karoline Vitto AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karoline Vitto cleverly reclaimed past narratives for AW26, drawing on the decades most associated with "heroin chic body ideals", the '90s and early '00s. The cut-out became a thing of beauty and celebration, with the doing away with a, "fallacy many of us lived by in previous decades: that we need to fit into the clothes, rather than clothes fitting us". Whether a keyhole that fastened with the kind of ring you might usually find on swimwear, or slices at either hip, Vitto wasn't playing a game of peekaboo but celebrating the body.

net-a-porter Cutout twist-front lace-trimmed ribbed-knit and crepe gown £830 at Net-a-porter This elegant dress will look just as great with a leather jacket and boots in the city as it will with sandals on the beach. Baum und Pferdgarten Shara Skirt £289 at Baum und Pferdgarten Proving that subtle cut-outs can be just as effective as something more statement, Baum und Pferdgarten's checked skirt does reveal-and-conceal to perfection. Chloé Buckled Cutout Grain De Poudre Wool Tapered Pants £1,200 at Net-a-Porter With one slice between hip and waist, Chloé's tailored pants are the business-casual way to do bold cut-outs.