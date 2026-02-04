The way the world is going right now, "expect the unexpected" has pretty much become the unofficial motto of modern life. And yet, the realisation that quarter-zip jumpers are suddenly not just acceptable in stylish circles, but actually considered cool, still managed to catch me seriously off-guard. Sorry, City boys, wannabe aristos and golf dads: it seems the fashion world has officially made your favourite subtle status-symbol knit its own. But ownership alone won't grant you immediate access to the cool crowd, I'm sorry to say—because as ever, it's all in the styling, and it's very much no red chinos allowed.

Naturally, the quarter-zip jumper's rehabilitated image comes courtesy of the runway—and that should be your first port of call for styling inspiration, too. At Miu Miu's AW25 show, it was all about the off-kilter zip that topped elevated rugby-style colour-block jumpers, worn with matching trousers and cult accessories; while Tory Burch offered up the style as a means for chic colour combos, layering a bright red knit beneath a blue coat and finishing the look with brown trousers to create a high-end sporty vibe.

Miu Miu AW25, Chanel PF26, Tory Burch AW25, Chanel (Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Perhaps most significantly of all, however, is that the quarter-zip knit was the surprising star of Matthieu Blazy's viral Chanel Pre-Fall 2026 show, that was held on the New York subway—featuring in the opening look, no less. Here, it appeared in a more classic form, in luxurious camel cashmere styled over a white t-shirt and loose blue jeans, and elevated by way of classic Chanel two-tone pumps, jewellery and a supersize leather flap bag. Then, Blazy showed how the jumper can be eveningwear-worthy too, styling a black version with a statement midi skirt, heels and elegant drop earrings to striking effect.

And as ever, for more real-world-ready outfit ideas, we look to the pre-eminent tastemakers of Instagram, who have already begun adopting the quarter-zip jumper in their everyday lives. The eternally chic Lisa Marinelli opted for a fleeced navy Miu Miu style worn with a grey tee and colour-pop red triangle scarf for a considered layered effect; Marilyn Nwawolor-Kazemaks has stepped out both in a statement yellow knit with classic black trousers, and a Chanel-esque camel colourway styled for the evening with a tailored skirt and heels; while Anouk Yve went for something in-between, pairing hers with a metal-bead necklace, dark cropped jeans, sheer stockings and smart pointed flats. I also love Laura Vidrequin's more overtly preppy take on the trend, in which she paired a chunky cream jumper with a tweed jumper—but in a way that was distinctly more 'cool girl' than 'country club'.

Oh, and the ultimate proof that the quarter-zip jumper is the buzzy item of the moment? Ralph Lauren's OG cable-knit version just topped the Lyst Index's Q4 2025 report, thanks to a 75% increase in demand quarter-on-quarter.

All this to say: if you're looking for an easy, bang-on-trend way to update your knitwear rotation for the season ahead, a quarter-knit jumper is the way to go. Below, the best ones to shop.