This Season's Breakout Knitwear Trend? A Preppy Argyle Jumper

If I asked you how you like your diamonds, you’d most likely say big, bold and sparkling. Well, two out of three apply to the trend that I’m about to introduce you to— but not in the way you might expect..

You see, I’m not referring to jewels when I talk about the latest diamond trend sweeping through our wardrobes. On the contrary, the diamonds we're all going giddy for right now would score very low on the bling factor. Yet while sparkles may be lacking, style points are most certainly not—and it's for that reason you need a diamond-printed argyle jumper in your wardrobe ASAP.

While in the past, argyle was a print most commonly spotted on golfing greens and in the halls of collegiate boys' clubs, as with all great trends, the fashion world has turned it on its head. Now the interlocking diamond knit has become the cool girls' jumper of choice, here to lend an air of preppy disobedience to our autumn and winter looks.

Miu Miu AW22 (Image credit: Miu Miu)

So, what sparked this transformation? Well, we can actually trace argyle's revival back further than you may think. In AW22, Miu Miu dropped a collection filled with diamond-printed knits paired with coloured leather and tartan checks—a style that the fashion house still reimagines as part of their collections today. Then, came 2024's "grandad-core" trend, which saw us all donning our best slacks, loafers and, you guessed it, diamond knits in a hope of channelling the effortlessly eclectic aesthetic.

Yet while the argyle jumper has been steadily growing in popularity over the years, it wasn't until September of this year that we saw the style live up to its full potential. In the past month alone, Google searches for argyle jumpers have skyrocketed, while on the streets of New York, Paris, Milan and London this fashion month, we spotted more argyle jumpers than we can count—including Khaite's pastel knit which proved a highlight of the brand's AW25 show.

Khaite AW25 (Image credit: Khaite)

Thankfully, this means if you’re wondering how to style the argyle knit, there’s plenty of inspiration available. In London just last month, influencer Susie Lau sat front row wearing a sleeveless argyle knit layered over a grey T-shirt and paired with a midi skirt and boots. While earlier this year in Paris, Laura Vidrequin leaned into the style's Scottish heritage, pairing Dior's cut-out jumper with a plaid skirt for the house's Haute Couture SS25 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternatively, preppy pairings also echo the historic nature of the argyle knit, and so, as our love for school yard-inspired style continues to grow, I can picture it being worn with pleated mini skirts, ankle socks and loafers for a fresh-from-the-golfing-green feel, while tailored trousers and boots will easily make the knit office appropriate, too.

So, if you're ready to treat yourself to a different kind of diamond, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best diamond-printed argyle jumpers to shop now.