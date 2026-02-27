When Jonathan Saunders was announced as the chief creative officer of &Other Stories last year, it sent a frisson of excitement through the fashion industry. This is a man whose collections are still remembered at London Fashion Week, a designer whose talent for print and colour—exuberant and easy to fall in love with—is still missed on the schedule today.

His appointment last year marked a growing number of high-fashion designers entering the high street space: from Clare Waight Keller, who hass joined Uniqlo, as well as Aaron Esh, who last year was announced as the chief creative officer at AllSaints. This makes sense. The British high street is something of an institution, with heritage brands that rival its most historical designer labels. Doesn't it make sense for affordable names—and not just those based in the UK—to want the brightest design talent in the driving seat?

& Other Stories, which is part of Sweden's H&M Group, has just released its first collection by Saunders—and long-time fans will recognise his signatures. “This collection and campaign are inspired by the energy of '80s and '90s new-wave youth culture—girls together in an apartment, connection, friendship, and honesty," he said in the accompanying press release. "Colour is key: optimistic, graphic, and stimulating, bringing warmth and emotion into the space.”

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

The colour palette feels exactly right for now, with tomato, chartreuse and pink, as well as the exact primary blue that's just been spotted at Milan Fashion Week. These can all be mixed with neutrals—the collection has plenty of hard-working blazers, trousers and skirts in easy-to-wear shades of beige, dark brown and mole—and still deliver plenty of pop.

Saunders has a knack for silhouettes, with flaring knee-length skirts, pleated barrel-leg trousers and cropped jackets feeling particularly spring-y.

If recently you've found yourself leaning less towards & Other Stories, instead tending towards its older sibling COS, Saunders' debut will make you rethink your favourite member of the fashion family.

Shop The Collection