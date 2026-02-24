Fringed Leather Belts Are the Spring 2026 Accessory Everyone’s Talking About
And yes, you can start wearing it now
There’s always a moment toward the end of winter when even the tiniest additions can create the greatest impact, making you feel like you’re inching closer to spring (even if the weather won't play ball). If you, like me, keep cycling through the same five looks while eagerly awaiting warmer weather, then perhaps it’s time for a small but effective update to make your outfits feel fresh again.
Looking ahead to next season's biggest accessory trends, I have my eye on a not-so-subtle statement piece that’s guaranteed to transform even the simplest outfit formula. Introducing: fringed belts.
Offering a punchier twist on classic leather belts, fringed belts feature long leather strips throughout the design, creating a Western-inspired look that adds movement and texture while retaining a belt’s functional purpose.
Fringing was everywhere to be seen on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, but there is something elevated and unexpected about these belts.
Proof of fashion’s shift away from quiet luxury toward maximalism, these belts are not only statement-making but also timeless. Fringed belts come in various iterations, sizes, and even colorways, depending on your bravery, budget, and preference.
Indeed, for those who don’t shy away from a full-on statement piece, Italian brand Déhance has just released its own version featuring calf-length leather fringing. Alternatively, on the High Street, Zara’s leather scarf belt builds on last season’s viral scarf-on-the-hips styling hack. This version combines leather with added fringing for extra texture and is also available in a mini length if you prefer a more subtle leather fringe.
When it comes to styling, do as the street style set does and opt for a neutral-toned ensemble with a classic white T-shirt or cashmere knit tucked into silk trousers (weather permitting) or jeans. The key is to let the fringe belt take centre stage for a minimal-effort, high-impact look.
Once the weather finally begins to warm up, dig out your favourite white cotton dresses or silk slips and layer a leather fringed belt around the waist - et voilà!
Tempted? Scroll down to find my expertly selected fringe belts available to shop now.
