‘What’s old is gold’ is the phrase echoing around fashion circles right now, as the secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 2.7 times faster than the fashion sector overall—no small feat. But it’s not solely price, or even a growing interest in protecting the planet, that’s driving its popularity.

Many fashion fans claim that older items are simply higher in quality; others are searching for key pieces of fashion history from the creative directors they most admired, while some are drawn to the sense of story that comes with buying pre-loved. This year, that sentiment feels stronger than ever.

Audrey Hepburn pictured with Louis Vuitton Speedy on 5th November 1966 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The Hosta founder Danni Dance tells us, “as vintage fashion moves further away from hype and obvious throwbacks, 2026 is shaping up to be about confidence, texture and pieces that genuinely last. Rather than chasing trends, shoppers are gravitating toward items that feel right again, whether because they have reached the twenty year mark, because certain materials are resurfacing, or simply because they were well designed to begin with.”

So, we asked the experts exactly which vintage pieces are set to become the most sought-after. Scroll on to see what they said.

Jean Paul Gaultier Corset Tops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Corsets are firmly back for 2026, and Jean Paul Gaultier’s pieces are the perfect vintage option,” says Hanushka Toni, founder and CEO of Sellier. “They’re feminine, but their sharp structure and boning add a fierce energy that feels just as fresh today as when they first turned heads on Madonna in the Nineties.”

“Margot Robbie’s looks for the Wuthering Heights press tour have only fuelled this trend further; from ball gowns to jeans, she’s rarely stepped out without some form of corset, even if not by Gaultier. The clean girl era seems to be out this year, with maximalism and bold, confidence-led dressing taking over,” she adds.

Tassel Necklaces

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Chloé's Chemena Kamali is always looking to the past to inform her future pieces, so it’s little surprise we’ve seen a number of tassel jewellery details filtering through this season’s collection. Dance predicts Kamali won’t be alone in her love for 1920s-inspired style this season. “Tassel-detailed pieces, especially accessories, are set to become increasingly popular,” she says.

“Vintage evening bags with tassel finishes, long tassel necklaces and skinny silk scarves with fringe are all seeing renewed interest. These details add movement and texture and feel like an easy way to update an outfit without committing to a full trend,” she adds.

Louis Vuitton Speedy

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"I’m keeping a close eye on the original Balenciaga Le City, the Chloé Paddington, and Ferragamo’s Hug, which are all picking up steam again," says Toni. But one standout we're already spying across the fashion week set? "Louis Vuitton’s classic monogram styles—such as the Speedy, Noé, Neverfull, even the Papillon—are set for a revival, especially with the brand celebrating 130 years of the print this year."

"These are bags with character. A little impractical, a little cheeky, and utterly memorable," continues Toni. "In 2026, there’s a real appetite for pieces that feel personal and lived-in rather than polished and slick, and those that have a sense of history and personality you just can’t replicate with new designs."

Jimmy Choo Slingbacks

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

“I’m seeing slingbacks and kitten heels everywhere at the moment, and Jimmy Choo’s versions, such as the Amita 45, hit that vintage sweet spot between chic and wearable,” says Toni. “They lift you just enough to feel a little taller and a lot more confident, without turning your nine-to-five (or drinks after work) into a balancing act.”

The reason this shoe is so adored? “They’re feminine, polished, but with a wink of attitude thanks to the pointed toe and delicate strap,” she adds. And the vintage styles come with even more personality than the current options.

Bottega Veneta Hobo Bag

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

“A key vintage item set to boom this year is the early 2000s Bottega Veneta intrecciato hobo bag from the Tomas Maier era,” says Dance. Miley Cyrus, Cameron Diaz and Khloé Kardashian are just a handful of famous faces who used to sport the style.

“For those who aren't too fond of a loud logo, this particular silhouette feels more relevant than ever. Slouchy yet structured, beautifully made and now over twenty years old, the Bottega hobo offers an alternative to logo-heavy bags while still feeling recognisable and modern,” adds Dance.

Isabel Marant Bekett Wedge Trainers

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

We’ve seen fashion flirt with early 2010s styling over the past few seasons—hello, skinny jeans and layered tops—and wedge trainers have made a soft appearance. But few are as famous as Isabel Marant Bekett wedge trainers, the style that Emily Abraham, co-founder of Love Luxury, is dubbing a key one to watch.

“Isabel Marant Bekett wedge trainers are going to make a massive comeback, with first-release styles from 2011 being hugely sought after, particularly amongst Gen Z,” she shares. We’ve already seen a few pairs parade around the most recent fashion week guests, providing ample styling inspo.

Hermès Plume Bag

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"Due to the change in direction at Hermès due to the appointment of Grace Wales Bonner as Creative Director, I'm expecting a demand for the brands 80's and 90's menswear pieces from Véronique Nichanian's previous collections with a particular boom in popularity of the Plume bag," says Abraham.

"We've already started to notice enquires for that model sky rocket, with more than double the requests for vintage Plume's than this time last year," she adds. And as the House sent new iterations of the style down the Autumn/Winter 26 menswear runway, prepare to see the simplistic style make more than a few celebrity appearances.