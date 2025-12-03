I’m Bookmarking These 5 Skirt Looks From Chanel’s New York Métiers d’Art Show to Wear to the Office

Matthieu Blazy unveiled his first Métiers d'Art collection for Chanel on the New York subway last night. The show took place just two months after his triumphant SS26 debut as Chanel's creative director, providing yet another glimpse into his colour-, texture-, embellishment- and energy-filled vision for the historic fashion house—one that was every bit as internet-breaking as the last.

Blazy explained: "The New York subway belongs to all. Everyone uses it: there are students and gamechangers; statesmen and teenagers. It is a place full of enigmatic yet wonderful encounters, a clash of pop archetypes, where everyone has somewhere to go and each is unique in what they wear. Like in the movies, they are the heroes of their own stories."

(Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

House ambassadors Ayo Edebiri, ASAP Rocky and Margaret Qualley sat on the front row alongside Tilda Swinton, Meg Ryan, Kristen Stewart, Christine Baranski, Martin Scorsese and more as models emerged from a stationary subway train to sashay along the platform in looks inspired by different New York personalities from the past hundred years—albeit reimagined the Chanel way.

Think: Superman-inspired Chanel logo knits, the iconic 'I Love NY' t-shirt reimagined in sequins, Alex Consani in a pinstripe suit and fedora, an exquisitely embroidered rain jacket, lashings of animal print, denim, and elegant Art Deco eveningwear.

(Image credit: Chanel)

The biggest takeaway? Commuting can be chic, and all your wardrobe needs is a great skirt to achieve it. Below are the five standout skirt looks we're bookmarking from Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show, and how to replicate them for your next journey to the office.

Shop the looks:

The Animal-Print Skirt + Black Roll-Neck

(Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

The Leather Skirt + Embellished Knit

(Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

The Embellished Skirt + Classic Grey Knit

(Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

The Check Skirt + Denim Shirt

(Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

The Old-Money Camel Tones

(Image credit: Courtesy Chanel)

