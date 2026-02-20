Andrea's It List: The Accessories Getting Me Through This Dreary London Weather
Uplifting accents that will brighten up minimalist outfits
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
It’s been raining non-stop for 35 days in London, and I’m not sure about you, but I’m getting tired of dark mornings rifling through my wardrobe for something semi stylish yet practical enough to brave torrential rain. I’ve strayed very little from my favourite wet weather outfit - wide leg jeans, cashmere sweaters, trench and sturdy boot combo.
It’s weeks like this that my accessories come into their own. I’ve relied heavily on key statement pieces to brighten up my outfit and lift my mood. In that spirit, this week I thought I’d round up some of my recent buys that are still in stock.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
This week, we launched our fashion special featuring a beautiful shoot with cover star Adot Gak showcasing a bold colour palette of Spring/Summer 2026 looks from the likes of Chanel, Dior and Prada. The international model’s journey from war-torn Sudan to global acclaim is a reminder that, at its best, fashion remains a powerful vehicle for rebirth and reinvention.
Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Saint Laurent at a significant decade-defining moment for the house and round up our pick of the season’s catwalk trends as volume makes its long-awaited return with big skirts sweeping back into focus for Spring/Summer 2026. If you’re investing in some near season pieces, we’ve got plenty of practical style advice too, with 30 best new-season pieces and accessories to swoon over, including these exquisite ballet flats by Jimmy Choo.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite