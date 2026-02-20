Andrea's It List: The Accessories Getting Me Through This Dreary London Weather

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

It’s been raining non-stop for 35 days in London, and I’m not sure about you, but I’m getting tired of dark mornings rifling through my wardrobe for something semi stylish yet practical enough to brave torrential rain. I’ve strayed very little from my favourite wet weather outfit - wide leg jeans , cashmere sweaters , trench and sturdy boot combo.

It’s weeks like this that my accessories come into their own. I’ve relied heavily on key statement pieces to brighten up my outfit and lift my mood. In that spirit, this week I thought I’d round up some of my recent buys that are still in stock.



SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Elisabeth Silk Square Scarf £69 at Boden Looking for an effortlessly stylish finishing touch for your most basic of outfits? This animal print silk scarf by Boden will do the trick. Looks great with a T-shirt or cashmere sweater and jeans or your favourite black work dress. Déhanche Hollyhock Leather Belt £275 at Mytheresa I get complimented on this embellished Déhanche gold and black belt every time I wear it. A real show stopper, I rely on it to elevate my favourite wide leg jeans and throw it over my all black outfits for extra drama. Chunky T-bar Chain Necklace £49 at Boden I can’t resist a chunky t-bar necklace and this one from Boden adds a nice focal point to my work basics and is a great statement piece for evenings too. It’s also an excellent price point. Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Small Leather Tote Bag £1,995 at Mytheresa This chic Saint Laurent shoulder bag is understated but elegant. The perfect size for work and weekends essentials. Keshi Pearl Small Drop Earrings £99 at Monica Vinader It’s amazing how throwing on a pair of earrings can lift my mood and instantly make my outfit a little more dressy. These unique pearl and gold earrings by Monica Vinada are my go-to accessory most mornings. The Glove Boot £395 at Essen I’ve been living in these chocolate brown Essen boots over the past few weeks. Great with my jeans, dresses and everything in between, they’re practical, smart and well made. A good investment buy you will wear on repeat.

