Nothing Gives Me Radiant, Hydrated Skin Quite Like These 6 Korean Moisturisers

No matter the time of year or your skin type, a good moisturiser is non-negotiable. Yes, even if you have oily skin and you don't think you need it every day. But if you're yet to find a formula that really agrees with your complexion or provides the results you're after, it's time to turn to the best Korean moisturisers.

Although it's up for debate what exactly makes for the best moisturiser, there are a few traits that all good creams should have: deeply hydrating, non-greasy, and soothing. Unsurprisingly, that's exactly what the best K-beauty products offer. Regularly at the forefront of innovation in the skincare world, Korea is consistently offering targeted solutions that are a cut above the rest—and that extends to moisturiser too.

As someone who has a minor obsession with rich, dewy creams that provide that sought-after 'glass skin' effect, I've used several K-beauty moisturisers in my time—many of which have joined the ranks of my holy grail skincare products. These are the Korean creams I'll turn to again and again, and I can confidently recommend too.