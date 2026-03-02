Nothing Gives Me Radiant, Hydrated Skin Quite Like These 6 Korean Moisturisers
The ultimate glow boosters
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
No matter the time of year or your skin type, a good moisturiser is non-negotiable. Yes, even if you have oily skin and you don't think you need it every day. But if you're yet to find a formula that really agrees with your complexion or provides the results you're after, it's time to turn to the best Korean moisturisers.
Although it's up for debate what exactly makes for the best moisturiser, there are a few traits that all good creams should have: deeply hydrating, non-greasy, and soothing. Unsurprisingly, that's exactly what the best K-beauty products offer. Regularly at the forefront of innovation in the skincare world, Korea is consistently offering targeted solutions that are a cut above the rest—and that extends to moisturiser too.
As someone who has a minor obsession with rich, dewy creams that provide that sought-after 'glass skin' effect, I've used several K-beauty moisturisers in my time—many of which have joined the ranks of my holy grail skincare products. These are the Korean creams I'll turn to again and again, and I can confidently recommend too.
Best Korean moisturisers, tried and tested
Best overall
If you ask me, Beauty of Joseon makes some of the best skincare on the market at the moment. This cream is one such example—not only is it affordable, but it uses a blend of rice bran water, ginseng root water, squalane, and niacinamide for the perfect skincare cocktail. It has a thinner formula that sinks in almost instantly, but it feels truly luxurious. It's one of my favourites for prepping my skin pre-makeup, but it also instantly soothes my drier patches during the colder months.
Best for problem skin
If your skin needs some extra TLC and nourishment, Dr. Althea's relief cream should be on your shelf. The brand one a Marie Claire UK skin award last year, so you can trust it's a good one. It has a very thick texture that instantly soothes, so it's designed to be used on more problematic skin that needs an extra hit of moisture. I like using it around my nose, where I get the most dry, and it relieves discomfort almost instantly. I prefer it as a night cream due to its thicker texture, but it still sinks in well enough to use during the daytime too.
Best for sensitive skin
I predict Illiyoon is going to have a huge year. It's already the no. 1 brand in Korea for body care, and the UK is finally taking note. This is easily one of the most affordable Korean moisturisers on offer, and it promises some of the best results. I'm a sucker for a squeezy tube, so I instantly liked this cream, but what has kept me using it is how long it keeps my skin feeling hydrated for. It has a midweight texture that applies smoothly, and it's unscented and formulated for sensitive skin too. No matter your skin type, this is a safe bet that will provide long lasting moisture.
Best daytime
Haruharu Wonder is the most recent brand I've tried, but it's now part of my daily routine. This cream is packed with hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, so it plumps and calms effortlessly. The fast absorbing texture makes it ideal for layering with other products, which is why it gets my vote for daytime use. It also works to improve skin tone over time, and soothes the skin.
Best soothing
If you're not a huge fan of very thick creams, AESTURA's gel-cream formula might be best suited to you. As well as absorbing extremely fast due to the gel texture, it hydrates with zero greasiness and instantly lowers skin temperature by 5.5°C for a soothing finish. If your skin often gets irritated or itchy but you don't want to pile on heavy creams, this hardworking moisturiser ticks every box.
Best barrier boosting
If your skin doesn't look dry but still feels tight, it's probably dehydrated. That's where this barrier cream comes in. Infused with panthenol, ceramides, and amino acids, it works to lock in hydration and reduce the look of dryness. It's light and also non-greasy, but you'll notice an improvement in how your skin feels whilst using it—no more tightness or discomfort.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.