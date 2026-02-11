Renowned for her high-fashion approach to everyday styling, our newly appointed Marie Claire Master, Lisa Ing Marinelli is a London-based corporate lawyer who regularly shares outfits and inspiration for stylish workwear on social media. By promoting her #buywellnotoften approach to shopping, she inspires her 442K followers to choose high-quality investment pieces they'll wear time and time again — something she often does herself.

Recognising that choosing what to wear for work is no easy feat, Marinelli often shares her go-to outfit formulas and styling tips, which often involve mixing pieces in unexpected ways. From hoodies and fleeces, refined by pairing them with pencil skirts and dresses, to sweatpants polished with longline coats or loafers.

Ralph Lauren AW26 menswear. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Knowing inspiration can be found anywhere, she and her husband have recently been captivated by Ralph Lauren's Autumn/Winter 2026 menswear show. Spotting different ways to adapt some of the brand's styling techniques into their own wardrobes.

For Lisa, finding ways to match colours and prints in unexpected ways is always key. Whether it's clashing complementary hues or mixing prints, her mastery and expert eye for spotting new styling hacks on the runway, is what makes her content stand out in an otherwise, crowded influencer world.

"My husband and I have both been taken by Ralph Lauren’s latest men’s fashion show. It’s the kind of pattern mixing I love, especially during the colder winter months when we can layer fair isle and argyle. My husband went all out on the layering, including the vest and tie, but I love a good blazer with a triangle scarf. It feels very lived-in and effortless, just the way I love to style my everyday," she says.

Lisa Ing Marinelli's husband, Massimo, applying the pattern mixing and layering styling hack. (Image credit: @ lisaingmarinelli

Feeling inspired? Below, Lisa shares her top shopping picks to buy into this Ralph Lauren-inspired aesthetic.