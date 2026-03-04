I've got a confession to make: I never drink enough water. But the simplest way I've found to combat this is by investing in a bottle that I look forward to using, and I know will keep my water in the best possible state - think chilled, filtered, and fresh. Enter: the best smart water bottles that deliver on all of the above, plus advanced syncing with fitness trackers and apps where needed.

I know I'm not the only one who struggles with my water intake on a daily basis. In fact, research by hydration brand air up® found that more than 389,000 Brits spend more than £100 a month on hydration products but report not feeling the benefits. Additionally, 22% of 18-24-year-olds report feeling constantly dehydrated throughout the day. That's why finding a water bottle that can help with habit tracking and making hydration as simple as possible is so important.

This becomes even more pertinent if you're someone who spends a lot of your week being active. That's why I've sought the recommendations of fitness and wellbeing experts who rely on appropriate water intake day in, day out.

Alongside trying out the biggest 2026 wellness trends and wellness journalling to keep you on track with drinking water, habit stacking - like attaching hydration to a habit you're already used to - is a surefire way to get more water in your system. But to make the process even easier and more effective, investing in a smart water bottle could be the way to go. Be sure not to miss our guide to the best electrolytes, while you're at it.

Best filtered smart bottle

(Image credit: Boots)

BRITA Sports Water Filter Bottle Today's Best Deals £8.59 at Boots Reasons to buy + Affordable + Filters on the go + No leakage Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish design

I got this BRITA bottle as a gift for Christmas and it is exactly what I'd been needing. I've had filtered water jugs at home before, but I'd always end up filling up my bottle from the tap in a rush or leave the house with my bottle completely empty. Not only is this water bottle so lightweight, but it filters on the go so requires zero prep on my part. It's the ideal design for using when exercising, and it can go through the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Yes, you have to buy new filters when needed, but it's well worth the small cost considering this bottle reduces chlorine, other taste impairing substances such as pesticides, herbicides and hormones and microparticles.

Best chilling smart bottle

(Image credit: Amazon)

Chilly's Series 2 Water Bottle Today's Best Deals £42 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Expert approved + Keeps water cold + Huge size Reasons to avoid - On the heavier side

"The Chilly's Series 2 Water Bottle 1L has quickly become my favourite smart bottle. Its generous size naturally encourages me to drink more water throughout the day, which is such an easy way to stay hydrated. I also love how it keeps my water ice-cold and refreshing for hours, making every sip feel like a little treat. I love the pastel colour range, and it’s the perfect combination of practicality and style, and I honestly look forward to reaching for it all day long." - Lotty Campbell Bird, yoga, Pilates and barre teacher based in the Cotswolds.

Best self-cleaning smart bottle

(Image credit: Amazon)

LARQ PureVis 2 Self Cleaning Water Bottle Today's Best Deals £129 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Self cleans + UVC technology + App tracking Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

LARQ is one of the top rated smart bottles on the market, and it has some of the most advanced technology a bottle can have - including a self-cleaning feature, app compatibility for habit tracking, and the ability to keep your water cold. It eliminates 99% of bio-contaminants such as E. coli and mould from your water and bottle using the patented PureVis UV-C LED that activates every 2 hours. "The fact that I have quality, clean water anywhere I go is a huge relief, as I am very health conscious. The water in the bottle is pleasingly cold, tracking helps me keep tabs on my hydration and to clean the sipping part on top I simply pour boiling water over the mouthpiece, to kill any bacteria there. I have recommended LARQ to countless friends now," says one reviewer.

Best habit tracking smart bottle

(Image credit: Amazon)

Boost Smart Water Bottle Today's Best Deals £42.47 at Amazon (save 15%) Reasons to buy + Reminds you to drink + Compatible with Apple Watch and Fitbit + Two size options Reasons to avoid - Takes some getting used to

As well as boasting a sturdy design and a great range of sleek colours, reviewers love the reminders to drink this bottle provides. "I love the fact that you can see on the bottle and app how much of your daily target water target you have drunk.

It takes a while to get used to adding your bottle allowance each top up, but within a few tries you will get it," says one customer. Just be careful not to soak the top part of the bottle when cleaning to avoid damaging the LED screen.

Best premium smart bottle

(Image credit: Healf)

Echo Water Flask Today's Best Deals £256.99 at Healf (save 14%) Reasons to buy + 8 ppm molecular hydrogen + Non-slip + Unique design Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you're really serious about your hydration, Echo's flask should be on your radar. It uses hydrogen infusion technology with an advanced proton exchange membrane to to support cellular health and improve energy levels. It also has a smart digital display tracks which hydrogen potency and hydration cycles, and it can sync with your phone for personalised insights. "If anything this bottle and its accompanying app have helped me to drink more. I used to go hours without a drink but now I am focussed on ensuring I am hydrated throughout the day," says one reviewer. Other customers have noted how much it has improved their sleep and joint pain - seriously high praise indeed.

Best at-home solution

(Image credit: Healf)

Sküma Water MY™ Station Starter Pack Today's Best Deals £358 at Healf (save 10%) Reasons to buy + Reverse osmosis dispenser + Can be used to fill up any bottle + Expert approved Reasons to avoid - Not portable

"Water can vary hugely in mineral content and purity. Plain water alone isn’t always enough for effective hydration, particularly for active people or those under stress. I use the Sküma Water MY Station - which uses reverse osmosis to remove everything except pure H2O - including microplastics - and the Sküma bottles, which ensure my water stays fresh and uncontaminated." - Aina Hussain, Functional Medical Practitioner of Kaloneu Wellness Clinic