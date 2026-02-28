For many, Tijan Mazour's Instagram page serves as a gateway to elevated outfit inspiration, emerging brands to discover, and timeless buys worth investing in. As part of our Marie Claire Masters series, where leading industry experts share their shopping insights and style tips, Mazour shares her top 3 designer handbags that will not only stand the test of time but also hold their value.

My name is Tijan, and I am a handbag addict.

However, I am very cautious about what I choose to add to my collection — as well as what stays in it — since I am known to sell pieces quite quickly. Indeed, I find that trendier styles tend to lose their appeal just as quickly as they gain it. Hence, I generally follow a one-in, one-out policy. With prices at an all-time high, I am much more considerate about what I choose to invest in.

As such, I have decided to fine-tune my ongoing list into the three you need to know — plus two new-season buys I am currently eyeing.

The Balenciaga Rodeo

Firstly, the Balenciaga Rodeo. This bag is quite phenomenal as it is both everywhere and nowhere. I often see it on the street, but there are so many variations in leather, colour and size that it looks quite unique on each wearer. It is also so useful to carry, and I find it makes every outfit more interesting and undone. It feels like a broken-in Hermès Kelly, and it only makes me adore it more.

Balenciaga Rodeo medium leather shoulder bag £3,390 at Mytheresa

The Prada Buckle bag

Then, the Prada buckle bag. I managed to score the taupe colourway, which was the last one in Europe, and I'm so glad I snapped it up. I personally find it to be such a useful bag for schlepping and perfect for when I'm out with my kids.

Prada Prada Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Belt £3,050 at Prada

The Birkin 30 bag

Of all my Hermès bags, the Birkin 30 Etoupe is by far my favourite. I can't wait for it to look more seasoned and beatened up. It fits all of my essentials, and I've opted for one of those magic colours that work with almost every single outfit.

Hermès Hermès pre-Owned Borsa a Mano Birkin 30 2023 £34,378 at Farfetch

As for what is next, I'm currently debating my next investment handbag. I sold several handbags at the end of last year, including my The Row Margaux 12, and am on the fence about the brand's Agnes 12 bag. I think it is absolutely gorgeous, but I sometimes struggle to justify its price point, and sometimes, when a bag is all over Instagram, I can develop an aversion to it, but I do keep obsessing over it.

I'm also equally, if not more, enamoured with the Chanel XL tote bag that Margot Robbie wore in the airport the other day (those viral photos!) from the from the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, so I'll be keeping my eyes on Whatsapp for when my Chanel sales associate lets me know it's arrived in stores for a try on. I think it could become a total classic. I'd style it like Margot, in a more undone way, and try to use it frequently to achieve that Jane Birkin-level of lived-in, which I think adds so much character to handbags.