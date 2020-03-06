The most versatile new season buys

The best trench coats come in all shapes and sizes, from neutral shades in classic shapes to stand-out voluminous, textured and colourful styles guaranteed to liven-up your wardrobe. It’s a timeless classic we believe every woman should own. And here’s why…

Thanks to their unrivalled versatility, the best trench coats have long been regarded as a trans-seasonal staple. In fact, they are one of the few items of clothing suitable for both casual and smart occasions. With jeans or tailored trousers, ankle boots or trainers – they just work.

They’re one of those items that can take a lot of pavement pounding to find the right one, but once found, it’s something that you can wear season after season, and is well worth the investment.

If it’s something classic you’re after, go for a tan, cream or beige shade. The trench of the season comes courtesy of ARKET: a belted leather style that ticks all of this season’s trends and then some. The perfect investment for AW20/21 too.

It’s selling fast, so if you can’t get your hands on it, try the all shades of brown and caramel approach, a nice update on the classic camel trench coat. If that’s still too bold for you, navy is a safe bet if you want a style that can be donned for work or at the weekend.

Anyone looking to inject a bit of colour into their wardrobe should consider this season’s love-in with all things sage and pastel yellow – perfect for really making an understated outfit sing and for instantly reviving any workwear or weekend look.

Another big trend for the season is vinyl and all things (faux) leather, tapping into our love affair for all things 70s. Everyone from Warehouse to Topshop have got in on the act, meaning you don’t have to splash out for this luxe finish. However for that pure luxury feel, I say Loewe and Nanushka’s take on the trend is worth every penny.

Also new this season: satins, sheers and pastels, for an altogether more romantic feel. Layered over a midi floral dress, they will make you SS20 ready. I’m especially into Siers Marjan and STAUD for this.

Still not sold? Trench coats are well-known for being one of the most flattering styles of outerwear. By simply fastening the belt, anyone can have an hourglass silhouette.

Scroll down to shop the best trench coats that will suit any shape, style or budget. This gallery includes some affiliate links.