Looking to Refresh Your Daily Denim Rotation? Try a Pair of Brown Jeans

One (rather sizeable) downfall of this job is the near-constant act of selling every trend to myself. Retro ski knits? Tick. Triangle scarves? I already own two. Brightly coloured socks? A red Pairs set is currently sitting in my basket. And now, joining the ever-growing list of things I’ve convinced myself I need: brown jeans. It doesn’t help that some of the coolest women on my Instagram feed are already wearing them.
Take Olympia Marie’s belted beige cargo trousers, Marilyn NK’s straight-leg, paper-bag brown jeans or Debora Rosa’s deep-hued wide-legs—just a handful of looks that first piqued my interest. Each one is easy to style, effortlessly cool and, perhaps most importantly, a welcome step away from my well-worn blue denim, which, if I’m honest, gets far more airtime than I’d like to admit.
Following the lead of those already in on the trend, the key seems to be not overthinking the styling. Neutral shades—whites, creams, blacks and greys—slot in seamlessly, as does a coordinating chocolate-brown jacket for a more considered finish. And as our collective appetite for new denim silhouettes continues to grow, there’s no shortage of brown jeans to choose from.
Think coffee-coloured barrel-legs, nut-brown wide-legs and mahogany balloon fits, each offering its own take on the easy wardrobe staple. Now, all that’s left to decide is which pair earns a place in my closet. Votes, as always, are very much welcome.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
After a darker, more formal-fitting jean? This near-black Cos pair is sure to work wonders, especially when worn with a leather loafer.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
If you're looking for a more striking jean, consider a wide-leg a strong suggestion. This almost reddish-brown pair will work just as well with a simple white tee as it does a striped blue shirt.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
The word 'brown' spans a huge number of hues, spanning everything from this beige shade to deep, dark black coffee colours. For those after something a little softer, this is the shade to reach for.
Selfridges
Straight-Leg High-Rise Denim Jeans
Straight-leg jeans seem to never date. So, if it's a timeless staple you're after, these may have you sold.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Wide-Leg Jeans
I own three pairs of Agolde jeans and am equally infatuated with them all—soft, perfectly worn, and with a shape that only seems to get more flattering, it's a brand I'll always recommend.
Citizens of Humanity
Leather-Blend Ayla Baggy Jeans
You may think we have leather trousers and jeans in two separate categories, but Citizens of Humaity proves the two can easily come together. It doesn't get much more cool.
MANGO
Wide Leg Jeans With Pockets
Traditional jeans have five pockets, with the front ones opening up around the sides. This pair, however, makes the pockets more of a design feature for a little extra lift.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
If you're yet to try a barrel-leg, consider these cuffed hem coffee-coloured jeans a great first option to turn to.
TOPSHOP
Barrel Mid Rise Jean
Whether worn with flip flops or a heeled boot and chunky knit, these sculptural barrel-leg jeans will do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to styling.
Magda Butrym
High-Rise Balloon Jeans
If you're after brown jeans that are more statement than everyday staple, these Magda Butrym ones are sure to tick that box. Especially when paired with the co-ordinating shirt.
Reiss
Petite Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in Chocolate
Reiss has long been regarded as a go-to destination for all workwear, so it's little surprise that the label stocks a more office-friendly brown jeans style. Straight-leg, chocolate brown, and just cropped enough to see a classic loafer or court shoe.
ARKET
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Low-rise jeans may give you early 00's flashbacks but they're slowly creeping back into style.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Proving the brown colour spectrum knows few bounds, here we have an almost yellow-toned trouser. Complete with deep front pockets and a shape that leans into the brand's laidback LA roots.
7 For All Mankind
Velvet Retro Flared Jeans
For those looking for something a little more exciting than everyday denim, perhaps velvet will catch your eye? Cut here in a retro flare in a black coffee coloured hue.
Maje
Chain-Detail Wide-Leg Jeans
In defence of the 00's chain belts, this Maje detail only makes these brown jeans more exciting.
