Looking to Refresh Your Daily Denim Rotation? Try a Pair of Brown Jeans

One (rather sizeable) downfall of this job is the near-constant act of selling every trend to myself. Retro ski knits? Tick. Triangle scarves? I already own two. Brightly coloured socks? A red Pairs set is currently sitting in my basket. And now, joining the ever-growing list of things I’ve convinced myself I need: brown jeans. It doesn’t help that some of the coolest women on my Instagram feed are already wearing them.

Take Olympia Marie’s belted beige cargo trousers, Marilyn NK’s straight-leg, paper-bag brown jeans or Debora Rosa’s deep-hued wide-legs—just a handful of looks that first piqued my interest. Each one is easy to style, effortlessly cool and, perhaps most importantly, a welcome step away from my well-worn blue denim, which, if I’m honest, gets far more airtime than I’d like to admit.

Following the lead of those already in on the trend, the key seems to be not overthinking the styling. Neutral shades—whites, creams, blacks and greys—slot in seamlessly, as does a coordinating chocolate-brown jacket for a more considered finish. And as our collective appetite for new denim silhouettes continues to grow, there’s no shortage of brown jeans to choose from.

Think coffee-coloured barrel-legs, nut-brown wide-legs and mahogany balloon fits, each offering its own take on the easy wardrobe staple. Now, all that’s left to decide is which pair earns a place in my closet. Votes, as always, are very much welcome.

Shop the Best Brown Jeans