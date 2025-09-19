More often than not, the street style spotted outside Fashion Week tends towards the purposefully peacock-y—and understandably so. For it's the brightest colours, biggest sparkles, boldest pattern clashes, and most unexpected styling choices that act as catnip for photographers, and thus guarantee a snap or two.

Fascinating as these outfits are to observe from afar however, they're hardly the most useful when it comes to real-life fashion inspiration. That’s why I always keep an eye out for the more realistically replicable street style looks—and this season, New York came up trumps. All of the city’s chicest industry insiders stepped out in variations of one particular piece during Fashion Week, and you probably already own it: a statement midi skirt.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Woefully underrated yet quietly powerful, the statement midi skirt hits that sartorial sweet spot somewhere between attention-grabbing and effortlessly low-key—particularly when paired with a simple tee, tank, shirt or light knit up top. It's the ultimate in high-low styling, not to mention a clever way to bring a particularly sparkly or party-worthy number down a few notches for the daytime.

See: actress Shailene Woodley, who paired an epic zebra-print maxi with a casual denim shirt to attend the Khaite show, and Instagram's Eva Chen, who topped a dramatic black feathered midi skirt with an oversize shirt and mesh pumps as she walked around the city. Prime examples of this wardrobe hero's innate versatility, as both pieces could be easily dressed up to suit even the most elegant, formal occasions with just a silky top, heels and a few choice accessories.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

There were countless more examples outside the recent New York Fashion Week shows, ranging from brightly coloured silky slips, playful prints and rich embroidery, to skirts that made a statement with to their off-kilter silhouettes. Even summery styles abounded, like bubble-hem and lace-trim designs, albeit paired with jackets, boots, tights or cosy knits to render them ready for

A reminder that there really is a statement midi skirt for everyone, and to suit every style—plus styling inspiration aplenty to draw on thanks to New York's fashion set, too.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

All this to say: if you have a statement midi skirt hiding in the back of your wardrobe somewhere, this is high time to pull it out and give it a new-season lease of life. And if you don't—or feel inspired to invest in a new one? I've curated the best statement midi skirts to shop now, from high-street to high end, below.