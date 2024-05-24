Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Lisa Ing Marinelli on how to buy well not often

Lisa Ing Marinelli is one of my favourite women to follow on Instagram. A full-time corporate lawyer by day - she started documenting her outfits social media in 2019 and is now one of the most sought after influencers to work with in the UK.

She is known for her sustainable approach to fashion with her hashtag #buywellnotoften where she encourages her followers to make clever purchases that will last for years to come, and it's her authentic approach to sharing her wardrobe - where she doesn’t shy away from wearing one piece time and time again - that has earned her a highly engaged following.

Lisa rarely purchases high street, something she says has evolved over time as she climbed the career ladder, but is a savvy second hand shopper and has bought some of her favourite pieces, including a menswear Saint Laurent blazer and a green Bottega Veneta Jodie bag, from pre-loved retailers such as eBay and Sign Of The Times. She frequently shares recent purchases giving honest explanations to why she will or won’t be keeping them and is not afraid to divide opinion - as we discovered when she first wore the Citizens Of Humanity horseshoe jeans.

As a lawyer her day-to-day outfits are always polished and frequently feature an impeccably tailored blazer or pair of trousers but she doesn't follow traditional workwear formulas. Her love of juxtaposing a formal piece with a more casual grey marl hoodie or a pair of slouchy cargos - has fellow content creators rushing to recreate her looks. Lisa is all about the details, and across her feed you will find her signature styling tricks, such as rolled up sleeves, a jumper tied around her waist or layered bracelets and stacked earrings.

Whilst Lisa boasts a large shoe collection, featuring polished yet comfortable shoes she can walk to work in - from Prada's kitten heel sling backs to Amina Muaddi's brown suede mules - she often shares how bags aren't her favourite purchases preferring a smaller edit of timeless styles - including a tweed Chanel 2.55 and an Hermes Kelly - she takes out year after year.

As one of Lisa's OG followers I couldn't wait to have an exclusive look in her wardrobe, where she talks me through some of her most-loved forever purchases, her favourite accessories and which pair of shorts she will be wearing all summer long.

Shop Lisa Ing Marinelli's picks:

Fashion Director: Lily Russo-Bah

Social Media Editor: Dionne Brighton

Videographer: Jonathan Eley

Video and Sound Editor: Giulia Bassanese

