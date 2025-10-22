Sweater weather: a time when cosy comfort is top priority and we go to great lengths to ensure we’re always warm. Enter: tights under jeans, two pairs of socks squished into boots, and my current favourite Autumn/Winter styling hack—the double jumper.

Unlike your sturdy leather jacket or knee-high boots that are most likely also making their way into regular rotation, jumpers often require a little TLC. A bit of debobbling, a patched-up hole where a rogue moth may have got to them, or, in my case, a desperate stretch after an unfortunate tumble-drying error last winter will all go a long way.

But sometimes, a knitwear collection just needs a refresh. And if you’re on the hunt for a new jumper, you’ve come to the right place—I’ve scoured the high street for the best jumpers to buy now.

The first thing to note when looking to add a new piece of knitwear to your wardrobe? Pay attention to fabric. Personally, I prefer natural materials—wool, cashmere, cotton—but they do require extra care. Hence why I’m writing to you in a Uniqlo lambswool crewneck that’s now cropped with three-quarter-length sleeves—another victim of my tumble-drying.

Next, consider your cut. A classic crewneck makes for an easy-to-style staple, a chunky roll-neck offers a more attention-grabbing outfit addition, while a V-neck looks particularly polished—making it a favourite for office looks.

And finally, when it comes to colour, there’s no shortage of shades to choose from. Chocolate browns, red, and burgundy are proving particularly popular this season, alongside a long-time favourite: argyle print.

Below, my edit of the best high street jumpers to buy now — many of which are in my own basket (this Uniqlo one isn’t going to grow anytime soon, after all).