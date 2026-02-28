Sometimes it's obvious which brands are gaining traction by just looking at what handbags, shoes, or jackets everyone is wearing. But sometimes it helps to have your theory backed up by metrics. And as of last year, the designer label we already suspected was flying high was, indeed, the "hottest" in the world according to one of the industry's best measurements: the Lyst Index. Saint Laurent officially topped the charts, beating Miu Miu, COS, Ralph Lauren and Prada.

Indya Moore (Image credit: @hannahstaffordtaylor)

In fact, the top three brands have not changed since Q3 (Saint Laurent simply edged in front of Miu Miu). This isn't much of a mystery, with both labels excellent at creating a "look" every six months, plus cult-in-the-making accessories, that means its followers always want to buy in.

CharliXCX (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent did a particularly good job last September. Its SS26 collection, was shown to a front row that included all the cool women (Charli XCX, Hailey Bieber, Indya Moore and Teyana Taylor). As well as its signatures (power shoulders, wet-look leather and pencil skirts), the brand doubled down on the sunset-tinged colour palette from AW25. Within touching distance of jewel tones, but altogether chicer, Saint Laurent rendered these colours as sportswear, with shell jackets that have become the cover-up to be seen in this Spring (Charli XCX wore hers at the show in September, contrasting its nylon exterior with silky bloomer shorts).

venswifestyle A photo posted by on

To say people are into these jackets, as well as a similiar fabrication as pussy-bow blouses, is an understatement. Rochelle Humes wrote the following comment on Instagram: "Bury me in this outfit," a fairly decisive summary of the shell jacket's brilliance. But as well as the sportswear, Saint Laurent's accessories simply never miss. They've got the best loafers in the business, with the scrunched edge that has practically become an industry standard since it first appeared at Saint Laurent, as well as truly killer slingbacks. But the most head-turning plus one of all might be its strawberry earrings, shoulder-grazers that dangle with fabulously life-sized fruit. Can you think of a better way to elevate a windbreaker? Exactly.

