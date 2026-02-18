To say that this winter has been relentless would be a serious understatement. January’s cold snap sent temperatures plunging below zero, and if those memes are to be believed, it has apparently rained in Britain every single day since the start of 2026. Well, it certainly feels like it's true... So, at this point, we’ll take a spark of joy wherever we can find it—and right now, it's in the form of a bandana-print scarf.

Colourful, playful, nostalgic and far less predictable than the triangle scarves that have dominated the past few months, the bandana-print scarf feels like a small but impactful switch-up. It has the power to lift the simplest outfit—knotted over a wool coat, tucked into a blazer, or thrown over a knit—without looking as though you’ve tried too hard, not to mention it's a genuine necessity while there's still a decided chill in the air, too.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The shift has been quietly bubbling for a while, but this past week has cemented the bandana-print scarf's status as new-season must-have—and it's largely thanks to Gigi Hadid. The trendsetting model recently stepped out in New York City wearing a stylish suede trench coat, jeans, loafers, and—you guessed it—a paisley print bandana-style scarf on top. Her exact style hails from her own brand, Guest In Residence, and has pretty much sold out in every colourway since. Proof that insiders are ready to swap their trusty triangle styles for something that feels fresh and new ahead of the new season.

The trend also translates surprisingly well beyond city dressing, too. On the slopes, Leila Kashanipour styled a variety of bandana-print scarves with her ski suits, demonstrating how the accessory can also work seamlessly against performance layers.

Back in London, it’s equally as effective worn with pinstriped trousers and a cashmere jumper, offering an easy way to break up the seasonal sea of navy and black. And when the weather finally improves, the same scarf can be tied loosely over a T-shirt and straight-leg jeans, adding a welcome pop of colour without overwhelming the look.

The best bandana-print scarves strike that balance between playful and polished. Reversible styles in complementary colourways offer versatility, while classic paisley designs channel that effortless, French-inflected ease. Consider it the easiest accessory update you’ll make this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, when it comes to investing in a bandana-print scarf of your own, there are plenty of options to choose from—both courtesy of high-street brands and luxury designer labels. To help make the switch that much easier, I've curated an edit of the best styles to shop below.