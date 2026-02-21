10 Under-the-Radar British Brands You Need to Know Now
From jewellery to jumpers to jackets, shop local this London Fashion Week
The British fashion scene includes labels that are practically household names—Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Vivienne Westwood, which is hardly surprising when you consider its heritage. From Harris Tweed®, which is still handwoven and sourced from the Outer Hebrides, to the famous lace factories of Nottingham, which started booming in the 1840s, these islands have a legacy of making which, married with its modern-day place among the "core four" fashion capitals, means it's become a hub for creativity and craftsmanship.
With London Fashion Week AW26 about to start, and a difficult retail climate, it's never been more timely to shop local. And if your budget doesn't stretch to designer, good news—there are plenty of under-the-radar contemporary brands that are proudly based in Britain.
Liberowe
Best for: classic-with-a-twist tailoring that's made for work or play
Liberowe's tailoring blends two reference points: Indian menswear and '70s Paris. With every piece made in London, it has enough statement jackets for there to be something for everyone (Nehru-collared or peplum-waisted, shimmer tweed or satin, the choice is yours).
Angharad
Best for: affordable heirlooms
Inspired by the The Mabinogion—a collection of folklore that originates from 12th-13th century Wales, Meghan Griffiths handcrafts each piece of her jewellery from reclaimed precious metals. And though she might use techniques such as lost-wax casting and smiting, Angharad fits into the category of "modern heirlooms".
De Savary
Best for: glamorous leather, suede and faux-fur
An outerwear brand specialising in leather, suede and faux-fur at prices that are investment but not always four figures, London-based De Savary has become a go-to for influencers wanting to a) stay warm and b) look chic doing it.
Lesser-spotted animal prints might be trending but leopard will always reign. De Savary's pony-hair is an investment but it will never—ever—go out of style, especially with its elegantly understated cut.
Ducie
Best for: celebrity-approved faux-fur and shearling
Ducie started life in Portobello Market, with its founder, Ducie Keam-George, building her business into a brand that now counts A-listers (Alexa Chung just posted about its cinch-waisted shearling jacket) as fans.
If Only If
Best for: Netflix-famous nightwear
If Only If got a shout-out (in fact, several) in Lena Denham's Too Much, which brought its nightwear to a whole new audience. Family-run, and with a size range that's 6-24, its nighties run the gamut from the voluminous (long-sleeved and scalloped-edged in cotton-voile) to the slinky (silk-satin negligées).
DMY Studios
Best for: modern sunglasses with a hint of nostalgia
Today's It girls swear by eyewear from DMY Studios (including Olivia Dean, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez), which was founded in 2018 by Demi Mae Yip. Blending a sense of nostalgia and minimalism—and with a line-up that focuses on "forever" silhouettes—DMY should be your first port of call for sunglasses that can be worn 24/7.
Navygrey
Best for: timeless everyday jumpers
The perfect jumper does exist—and it's made by Navygrey. Its founder, Rachel Carvell-Spedding, spent two decades attempting to find a jumper as just so as one of her mum's before deciding to make her own. Fast-forward to 2026 and the brand puts a premium on ingredients, including 100% lambswool that's spun and knitted in Scotland.
Florrie London
Best for: British designer shoes
A "Made in Italy" label has always been a sign of a great shoe's pedigree. Florrie Dowley, founder of Florrie London, doesn't disagree, having cut her teeth at Aquazzura. But British design flair, coupled with the kind of craftsmanship found at a family-run atelier just outside Florence, is what sets her shoe label apart.
Talia Byre
Best for: new-fangled sportswear and stripes
Honouring Lucinda Byre, the designer's great-uncle’s boutique in Liverpool, Talia Byre is now among the hottest tickets at London Fashion Week (the brand is doing an on-schedule presentation this weekend). With an emphasis on "clothing that you live in" and "that grows with you", it's become known for its stripes, shirting and takes on sportswear.
Hades
Best for: alternative knits with something to say
Why settle for an ordinary knit when you could pledge your allegiance to an iconic album (David Bowie's Hunky Dory), Greek goddess (Aphrodite) or swear word (one cardigan has buttons that spell out "F***".) Founded in 2016, Hades is the alt knit brand that makes its jumpers in Hawick, Scotland, with an emphasis on music and mythology.
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.