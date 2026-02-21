10 Under-the-Radar British Brands You Need to Know Now

The British fashion scene includes labels that are practically household names—Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Vivienne Westwood, which is hardly surprising when you consider its heritage. From Harris Tweed®, which is still handwoven and sourced from the Outer Hebrides, to the famous lace factories of Nottingham, which started booming in the 1840s, these islands have a legacy of making which, married with its modern-day place among the "core four" fashion capitals, means it's become a hub for creativity and craftsmanship.

With London Fashion Week AW26 about to start, and a difficult retail climate, it's never been more timely to shop local. And if your budget doesn't stretch to designer, good news—there are plenty of under-the-radar contemporary brands that are proudly based in Britain.

Liberowe

Best for: classic-with-a-twist tailoring that's made for work or play

Liberowe's tailoring blends two reference points: Indian menswear and '70s Paris. With every piece made in London, it has enough statement jackets for there to be something for everyone (Nehru-collared or peplum-waisted, shimmer tweed or satin, the choice is yours).

Liberowe Alef Woven Blazer £1,300 at Net-a-Porter Liberowe is known, first and foremost, for its beautifully-crafted jackets. The Nehru collar, as well as its slightly elongated silhouette, will give it the edge over your other tailoring. Liberowe Florence Tie-Detailed Satin Top £460 at Net-a-Porter Made in London, but inspired by two distinct reference pools (Indian menswear and '70s Paris), this satin top could fit under one of the brand's jackets or in your holiday suitcase. LIBEROWE Cotton-Blend Duchesse-Satin Peplum Blazer £1500 at Net-a-Porter This peplum waisted jacket in duchesse satin continues to sell out. Wear over jeans and skirts alike.

Angharad

Best for: affordable heirlooms

Inspired by the The Mabinogion—a collection of folklore that originates from 12th-13th century Wales, Meghan Griffiths handcrafts each piece of her jewellery from reclaimed precious metals. And though she might use techniques such as lost-wax casting and smiting, Angharad fits into the category of "modern heirlooms".

Angharad Hydra Necklace £415 at Angharad Incorporating a pendant of clear rock crystal quartz, this necklace doesn't need anything more dressed up than a white vest top. Angharad Cai Earrings £295 at Angharad With its rounded dome structure, the form of these earrings mimics the centripetal forces in space. They're also statement but subtle enough to wear everyday. Angharad Moonstone Ring £265 at Angharad Set with moonstone, which encourages inner growth, this ring is perfect for keeping strength close.

De Savary

Best for: glamorous leather, suede and faux-fur

An outerwear brand specialising in leather, suede and faux-fur at prices that are investment but not always four figures, London-based De Savary has become a go-to for influencers wanting to a) stay warm and b) look chic doing it.

Ducie

Best for: celebrity-approved faux-fur and shearling

Ducie started life in Portobello Market, with its founder, Ducie Keam-George, building her business into a brand that now counts A-listers (Alexa Chung just posted about its cinch-waisted shearling jacket) as fans.

Ducie Kai Fur Jacket £530 at Dulcie There might be faux-fur jackets a plenty but how many come rendered as something of a sweatshirt, with a funnel-neck and gathered waist for shape? Exactly. Ducie Maeve Shearling Jacket £1,250 at Dulcie Alexa Chung just wore this shearling coat in New York, where temperatures have been sub-zero, so you know it's got legs for Winter. Ducie Bernadette Leather Jacket £850 at Ducie With a flattering peplum hem, this structured leather jacket will become your go-to this spring.

If Only If

Best for: Netflix-famous nightwear

If Only If got a shout-out (in fact, several) in Lena Denham's Too Much, which brought its nightwear to a whole new audience. Family-run, and with a size range that's 6-24, its nighties run the gamut from the voluminous (long-sleeved and scalloped-edged in cotton-voile) to the slinky (silk-satin negligées).

DMY Studios

Best for: modern sunglasses with a hint of nostalgia

Today's It girls swear by eyewear from DMY Studios (including Olivia Dean, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez), which was founded in 2018 by Demi Mae Yip. Blending a sense of nostalgia and minimalism—and with a line-up that focuses on "forever" silhouettes—DMY should be your first port of call for sunglasses that can be worn 24/7.

DMY Studios Romi Black Sunglasses £185 at DMY Studios With a slender frame, offset by defined end tips, these sunglasses are wearable yet striking. DMY Studios Nina Milky White Sunglasses £205 at DMY Studios Featuring a bold shield lens, these will soon convince you to step outside the box when it comes to shades. DMY Studios Bibi Havana Sunglasses £195 at DMY Studios Modern but retro-infused, especially in this tortoiseshell, these are one of my favourite pairs from DMY Studios.

Navygrey

Best for: timeless everyday jumpers

The perfect jumper does exist—and it's made by Navygrey. Its founder, Rachel Carvell-Spedding, spent two decades attempting to find a jumper as just so as one of her mum's before deciding to make her own. Fast-forward to 2026 and the brand puts a premium on ingredients, including 100% lambswool that's spun and knitted in Scotland.

Navygrey The New Classic Crew £290 at Navygrey The perfect off-white jumper can be hard to pin down. Introducing this style from Navygrey—with a shade called "lait"—that is just chunky enough. Navygrey The New Classic Crew £290 at Navygrey Not all crew-neck jumpers are created equal. Navygrey's, which is slim, sleek and made from 100% superfine lambswool, scores 10/10. Navygrey The Cardigan / 2.0 £325 at Navygrey Slouchy and made from 100% lambswool, this cardigan doesn't feel remotely buttoned-up.

Florrie London

Best for: British designer shoes

A "Made in Italy" label has always been a sign of a great shoe's pedigree. Florrie Dowley, founder of Florrie London, doesn't disagree, having cut her teeth at Aquazzura. But British design flair, coupled with the kind of craftsmanship found at a family-run atelier just outside Florence, is what sets her shoe label apart.

Florrie Emma Flat 15 £425 at Florrie London This twisted leather sandal is comfortable yet chic, perfect for holidays or pairing with tailored slacks. Florrie London Lucia Mule 75 £525 at Florrie London Everyone needs a go-to black mule sandal (Florrie London's has a 7.5cm heel that's high but not too high). Florrie London Matilda Flat 15 £575 at Florrie London Made with vintage denim, these ankle-buckle flats will make the idea of triple denim tempting.

Talia Byre

Best for: new-fangled sportswear and stripes

Honouring Lucinda Byre, the designer's great-uncle’s boutique in Liverpool, Talia Byre is now among the hottest tickets at London Fashion Week (the brand is doing an on-schedule presentation this weekend). With an emphasis on "clothing that you live in" and "that grows with you", it's become known for its stripes, shirting and takes on sportswear.

Hades

Best for: alternative knits with something to say

Why settle for an ordinary knit when you could pledge your allegiance to an iconic album (David Bowie's Hunky Dory), Greek goddess (Aphrodite) or swear word (one cardigan has buttons that spell out "F***".) Founded in 2016, Hades is the alt knit brand that makes its jumpers in Hawick, Scotland, with an emphasis on music and mythology.

Hades Banana Peel Bag £130 at Hades Tongue-in-cheek but always chic, the brand's knitted bags will give any outfit more personality. Hades Joni Mitchell Both Sides Now Knit £240 at Hades Joni Mitchell fans might recognise the handwriting on this knitted lambswool jumper (it's the singer's lyrics to Both Sides Now). Hades The Hooded Scarf £160 at Hades Emily Ratajkowski has worn a version of this tri-coloured scarf by Hades.