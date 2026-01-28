Big Skirt Energy: Why Statement Skirts Will Be The Defining Fashion Item of 2026

Even as a seasoned editor, pulling out a single standout trend from all the hundreds of Fashion Week shows that take place each season can be a tricky task. Not so in the case of Spring/Summer 2026, however—for both on the runways themselves and the streets outside, there was one item that unequivocally reigned supreme: the statement skirt.

I first noticed inklings of the trend all the way back in September when a fresh new round of shows had just kicked off in New York. Ever ahead of the curve, the city’s industry insiders seemed to anticipate that the statement skirt was due a revival, stepping out in all manner of styles ranging from the fringed, feathered and sculptural, to the brightly coloured and boldly patterned.

As the season continued, so too did the skirt-centric street style sightings, whether worn in ‘high-low’ style contrasted with a simple t-shirt or knit, or as part of a bold look head-to-toe. And, importantly, the shows followed suit.

I genuinely found myself wondering whether some kind of secret skirt memo had been circulated among designers ahead of time, as I watched brands as varied as Prada, Alaïa, Proenza Schouler, Khaite, Dries Van Noten and McQueen reveal collections featuring the garment front and centre, and in endless guises. Then, as the most hotly anticipated designer debuts of the season rolled around, the trend was only solidified further.

At Bottega Veneta, Louise Trotter sent models out in a series of striking skirts composed of colourful fibreglass fringes; at Balenciaga, Pierpaolo Piccioli made the skirt red carpet-worthy by way of dramatic silhouettes and exquisite embroidery, while Jonathan Anderson went big on minis for Dior, with all manner of coloured denim, pleated, puffball, tiered, ruffled and crinoline-like forms. And the coup de grace, of course, came at Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, where well over half the looks featured a fabulous skirt of some sort—and most memorably of all, the epic, sweeping, multicolour, feather-covered maxi that so triumphantly closed the show.

The fact that luxury fashion’s newest cohort of creative directors all chose to pin a significant part of their fortunes on the statement skirt is telling in itself. And, on a wider scale, it has done much to reignite the irrefutably feminine item’s appeal for the modern woman, especially after a decade dominated by trousers, denim, sportswear and tailoring—and generally, a more minimalist, low-key casual style.

“Over the past few seasons, we have seen a clear shift towards separates, driven by a desire for versatility and longevity in the wardrobe. Statement skirts respond perfectly to this mindset,” explains Clemmie Harris, head of buying at Harrods. “They offer customers the opportunity to express individuality while remaining highly adaptable—a single skirt can be styled in multiple ways to suit different moments and moods.”

She continues: “Whether it is dressing down an oversized or embellished skirt with simple knitwear, or elevating a colourful pencil skirt with a more structured top, skirts feel like a modern and flexible way to dress. This adaptability, combined with a renewed appetite for strong silhouettes and decorative detail, positions statement skirts as a key wardrobe anchor for 2026. They strike the right balance between creativity and practicality, which is increasingly important to today’s luxury customer.”

Lyst’s curation manager Barbara Janeczek has already noticed “strong early signals” of the trend taking hold. “Vibrant printed styles from Pucci and bold pleated maxis from Max Mara Weekend are currently among the top-trending skirts on Lyst,” she says. “Transparency in particular is emerging as a trend with barely-there mesh and innovative sheer fabrics from brands like The Frankie Shop and Prada gaining momentum at the end of last year, while lace detailing has also seen a major resurgence."

At Harrods, too, sales of statement skirts are already on the rise—and only look to increase further as the year goes on. “Brands such as Alaïa, Dior, Miu Miu and Prada continue to lead with distinctive silhouettes, refined construction and strong seasonal narratives,” says Harris.

“Alongside these, we have seen excellent momentum from Róhe, Ulla Johnson and AWAKE Mode, where skirts feel particularly relevant—combining wearability with a clear point of view. Voluminous shapes, rich textures and subtle embellishment have been especially popular, reinforcing the idea that the skirt is no longer a supporting piece, but the focal point of a modern luxury look.”