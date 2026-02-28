Andrea's It List: 6 Elevated Basics You Wont Regret Investing in

From building blocks to statement pieces, these highly versatile pieces tread the line between comfort and style

Andrea Thompson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
Andrea&#039;s It List logo
(Image credit: Future)

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

I'm often asked about my favourite pieces from my wardrobe - the items I rely on week in, week out. These range from the key building blocks which form my capsule and the bold statement pieces I wear to make an impact.

So this week, I’m rounding up my favourite buys from the past 6 months that you can still buy now. In no particular order, here are the pieces I keep coming back to again and again. The best bit is I can personally vouch for the quality, fit and durability of each and every one.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire&#039;s Editor in Chief and the words &#039;Andrea&#039;s It-List&#039; to advertise her new column

(Image credit: Future)
Andrea Thompson
Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite