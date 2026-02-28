Andrea's It List: 6 Elevated Basics You Wont Regret Investing in

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

I'm often asked about my favourite pieces from my wardrobe - the items I rely on week in, week out. These range from the key building blocks which form my capsule and the bold statement pieces I wear to make an impact.

So this week, I’m rounding up my favourite buys from the past 6 months that you can still buy now. In no particular order, here are the pieces I keep coming back to again and again. The best bit is I can personally vouch for the quality, fit and durability of each and every one.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £425 at Mytheresa This Frankie Shop Gaia double breasted coat lifts my mood when I put it on to go out in the cold. It’s well made, warm and I love the oversized fit. Since the weather shows no signs of improving, it will get plenty more wear this season. Slouch Waist Gathered Wool-Crepe Maxi Dress £650 at Net-a-Porter I love a pop of colour, particularly in the winter. This red Toteme dress is one of those pieces that always makes an impact for meetings or events. Beautifully cut and flattering gathered at the waist, I have to confess I also have it in grey. Harper Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £275 at Mytheresa These Harper wide leg jeans are super flattering on the hips and comfortable too. The dark wash makes them a smart alternative to my black trousers for the office with a white T-shirt and blazer. But perfect for weekends too. Relaxed Forever Shirt £165 at Me+Em This is a shirt that means business. Formal yet relaxed, it's the little details that make a difference like the supersoft cotton, great tailoring and double-cuff detail. Arizona Leather Ankle Boots £870 at Mytheresa Investing in forever boots to last? The Arizona ankle boot by Khaite with it's square toe and distinctive heel is a modern classic. Black Leather Midi Skirt £249 at Nobody's Child I’m so pleased this A-line black leather midi skirt is still in stock, because I couldn't recommend it more. Soft, buttery and beautifully made, this one is a keeper you’ll wear for years to come.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK