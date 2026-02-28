Andrea's It List: 6 Elevated Basics You Wont Regret Investing in
From building blocks to statement pieces, these highly versatile pieces tread the line between comfort and style
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
I'm often asked about my favourite pieces from my wardrobe - the items I rely on week in, week out. These range from the key building blocks which form my capsule and the bold statement pieces I wear to make an impact.
So this week, I’m rounding up my favourite buys from the past 6 months that you can still buy now. In no particular order, here are the pieces I keep coming back to again and again. The best bit is I can personally vouch for the quality, fit and durability of each and every one.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking to invest in some new jeans for spring? You’re in luck because our fashion writer Sofia Piza has just put hundreds of pairs to the test and rounded up a comprehensive list of the very best jeans to shop now.
From wide leg to straight, high waisted to low slung, she’s got the best of every style including these flattering high waisted beauties from Victoria Beckham.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite