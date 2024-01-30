I'm a fashion editor and this is the product I recommend to everyone

As a fashion editor, I always get asked for sartorial advice, from which fashion trends to follow to which designer handbags to invest in. And there is always one product I always recommend, without fair: a fabric shave aka a debobbler.

There is nothing more annoying than a gorgeous jumper that is ruined with bobbles after just a few uses, and in my experience, even the highest quality cashmere jumpers fall prey to this. After all, it's only a natural process that comes with wear and rubbing.

Which is why I've invested time over the years in trying the best fabric shavers to solve this. If you find the right one, it should only take a few minutes to get rid of bobbles, and you won't need to do it very often. I check my jumpers every winter and give them a quick once-over if necessary.

I've tested them based on their effectiveness, battery life and design, and I have genuinely recommended and bought these for friends and families. In fact, they are one of my most clicked-on products on my personal Instagram.

They might seem boring, but trust me when I tell you they'll change your life (and so will these jewellery cleaning machines if you care to take a look).

Shop the best fabric shavers I've used below

Electric Lint Remover WiredLux £27.99 at Amazon UK This fabric shaver scores points with its design. It has a handle which makes it easy to grip and has a digital display that tells you how much battery you have left at a quick glance. It's got a 6-blade design that makes it super effective, as well as three speeds. The highest one worked wonders on my thicker knits, while the lower setting was great on thinner knits. It has a a decent-sized tank where the piles end up, which you can remove easily to get rid of them. You can charge it via a usb cable and I've found the battery easily lasts for a dozen jumpers - though it depends on how many bobbles you're dealing with.

Steamery Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver – Sage £55 at Steamery This is by far the sleekest debobbler I own. The Pilo 2 is the newest iteration of the original Pilo 1 shaver. It's a slightly different shape that fits nicely in your hand and is super compact so it's the one I take with me when I travel. It works best if you place your garments on a flat, hard surface (rather than a bed). The bonus for me is that you can use it when you're charging so even if you're out of battery you're not left in a pinch. It's quicker to charge than its predecessor (2.5 hours) and lasts longer (up to 2 hours).

Steamery Pilo 1 Fabric Shaver – Grey £45 at Steamery I had this one for years before trying its newer version and it's served me well. The Pilo 2 is a bit easier to hold but this is still a great option, especially for travel. It is quite gentle so you need a bit of etxra pressure for thicker knits but it works a dream on all other fabrics. I use it for cutting threads off clothes as well. Its running time is up to 50 minutes and take 5 hours to charge.

Lint Remover and Electric Fabric Shaver £14.99 at Amazon UK This one doesn't have a super long battery life (up to 40 minutes) but it's a great budget option at just £14.99. The handle design does make it super easy to grip and use, and the lint container is easy to remove. It's easy to clean too, making it a good overall buy.

Cosicosy Fabric Shaver £18.69 at Amazon UK This is one is similar to the first fabric shaver in this article, with the handy addition of a removable lint roller for removing fluff and hair from garments.