The Prince of Wales has previously discussed the key changes he intends to make when he one day becomes King. Both Prince William and Princess Kate are often touted as the future of the monarchy, and have made key moves to modernise the institution - whether their focus on social impact or the choice of schooling for their young children.

And when it comes to William's reign as monarch, he will continue to do things his own way according to a source who spoke to journalist, Rob Shuter. In fact, we can expect that the Prince will be unafraid of ruffling feathers during his royal tenure. They said: "William is not afraid to make hard calls. And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs. Charles leads with his heart. William leads with strategy."

They also went on to note that William, who was previously described as a 'tough leader' by insiders, 'doesn't forget, and doesn't forgive easily.' At present, the royal household is reportedly supportive of the Prince of Wales' 'ruthless' approach, as they are looking for a future leader who can 'make tough, unpopular decisions'.

Article continues below

The insider continued: "He understands the stakes. This isn’t just family—it’s a business. Andrew is a problem. Harry is a problem. William knows that—and he acts accordingly. He’s not trying to be liked. He’s trying to protect the monarchy."

The family has faced a turbulent few years. The late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and both King Charles and the Princess of Wales underwent cancer treatments in 2024. There have also been a number of changes to royal roles; Charles' plans for a 'stripped down monarchy' were well known ahead of his coronation, while Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

In recent months, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles were removed following mounting public interest into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince William is reportedly taking a 'hard line' with Andrews daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams the Daily Mail earlier this year: "It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine. If it came to choosing, Zara and Mike [Tindall] would naturally support William and Catherine if William should feel the need to oust Beatrice and Eugenie."