The 9 Pieces Worth Buying from M&S’ New Designer-Looking Drop
These are the standout buys from Marks & Spencer’s fashion-forward 'Love That Drop' capsule, that's just landed online and is already selling fast
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Marks & Spencer occupies a special place in my heart. Some of my earliest memories are in its food hall, where I still head multiple times a week to pick up all manner of edible 'little treats'. It’s also where I was fitted for my first-ever bra, and where I’ve picked up some excellent fashion finds over the years, many of which I still proudly wear to this day.
In recent seasons, however, my appreciation for the brand has reached a whole new level. No longer just a dependable destination for wardrobe basics, M&S has evolved into a brand I now turn to for genuinely fashion-forward, seasonal hero pieces—the kinds that give high-end designers a real run for their money (minus the associated price-tag).
M&S' newest collection is a case in point. The so-called 'Love That Drop' launched this morning, featuring trend-led, high-impact, instant hero pieces that capture the current mood perfectly, and are making waves among fashion insiders already. Think: must-have spring jackets, sculptural tailoring, elevated layers, and a chic woven set that's giving Bottega.
"What our customers tell us is that they want more frequent bursts of style they can wear immediately, and the 'Love That Drop' is our response to that," explains Maddy Evans, Director of M&S Woman. "Each capsule is a fresh, modern snapshot of what’s trending, but always through an M&S lens that makes it feel effortless for everyday life. This is also about us getting closer to the market and the trends shaping the moment, delivering fully styled outfits within a small, tightly curated collection."
The result is a focused, fashion-first edit that feels both timely and timeless, designed to slot seamlessly into an existing capsule wardrobe while still delivering that all-important new-season refresh. And the best part? There's nothing over £100, either. A sure-fire recipe for success if ever I saw one—so to help you secure the goods before they inevitably sell out, I've pulled out the 9 standout buys worth rushing to the check-out for.
Shop the M&S SS26 'Love That Drop'
I've been saying it for months: statement midi skirts are the defining fashion item of 2026, so M&S' tasselled design could not have come at a better time.
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Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.