The easiest way to update your existing outfits for spring is with simple styling tricks and there's one trend in particular that's breathing new life into transitional outfits: silk scarves. Spotted on the runways of Ferragamo and Calvin Klein, and seen draped around the waists and necks of fashion insiders, lightweight satin finishes are the update to triangle scarves that are here to stay.

Versatility is one thing that every good wardrobe investment should possess, and the wealth of styling opportunities for silk scarves—not to mention the accessible price point—make them the perfect candidate for a low maintenance refresh. And chances are, you probably already have one in your accessories collection.

If you're slightly stuck on how to add a silk scarf into your current outfit formulas, below are four looks to provide some inspiration to see you through spring and beyond.

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Silk scarf around the waist

After seeing Alexa Chung style a silk skirt draped around her waist, I knew this was a look that would stick. An effortless way to add colour and texture to a simple white tee and black skirt formula, it can be used to elevate capsule wardrobe basics in one step.

Silk scarf around the neck

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It might be the most logical way to style a silk scarf, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. A patterned scarf with the ends poking out will give a relaxed jeans ensemble a more polished feel, without being too heavy for spring weather.

Silk scarf in the hair

Worn like a bandana, a silk scarf in the hair isn't only practical for warmer weather (or a bad hair day), but it offers a mix of textures in a more subtle way. Grece Ghanem styled hers with a clashing statement coat and patterned heels for a maximalist but elevated finish.

Silk scarf as a top

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When the weather heats up, wearing a silk scarf as a top is one of my favourite wardrobe hacks. For spring, however, throwing on a lightweight cardigan in a minimalist hue will see you through chillier days.