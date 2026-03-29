4 Elevated Ways Stylish Women Are Styling a Silk Scarf for Spring
Low effort, maximum impact
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The easiest way to update your existing outfits for spring is with simple styling tricks and there's one trend in particular that's breathing new life into transitional outfits: silk scarves. Spotted on the runways of Ferragamo and Calvin Klein, and seen draped around the waists and necks of fashion insiders, lightweight satin finishes are the update to triangle scarves that are here to stay.
Versatility is one thing that every good wardrobe investment should possess, and the wealth of styling opportunities for silk scarves—not to mention the accessible price point—make them the perfect candidate for a low maintenance refresh. And chances are, you probably already have one in your accessories collection.
If you're slightly stuck on how to add a silk scarf into your current outfit formulas, below are four looks to provide some inspiration to see you through spring and beyond.Article continues below
Silk scarf around the waist
After seeing Alexa Chung style a silk skirt draped around her waist, I knew this was a look that would stick. An effortless way to add colour and texture to a simple white tee and black skirt formula, it can be used to elevate capsule wardrobe basics in one step.
Silk scarf around the neck
It might be the most logical way to style a silk scarf, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. A patterned scarf with the ends poking out will give a relaxed jeans ensemble a more polished feel, without being too heavy for spring weather.
Silk scarf in the hair
Worn like a bandana, a silk scarf in the hair isn't only practical for warmer weather (or a bad hair day), but it offers a mix of textures in a more subtle way. Grece Ghanem styled hers with a clashing statement coat and patterned heels for a maximalist but elevated finish.
Silk scarf as a top
When the weather heats up, wearing a silk scarf as a top is one of my favourite wardrobe hacks. For spring, however, throwing on a lightweight cardigan in a minimalist hue will see you through chillier days.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.