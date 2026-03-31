Everyone's Talking About Sézane’s New Spring Collection

French girl style has long been revered as the blueprint for effortless elegance: simplistic yet polished and, through the clever use of accessories and colour, far from boring. So it's little surprise that Sézane, dubbed the first French fashion brand born online, is often the first port of call for many of the best-dressed women I know.

Its new Spring 2026 collection, however, is quietly being whispered about as its best yet. Though quietly may be an understatement, considering a number of pieces have already sold out. Think sculptural jewellery (my personal favourite segment), linen sets and delicate dresses that could pass even the trickiest dress codes.

In short, it's the kind of high street collection that only comes around every once in a while. And if you're looking to add to your wardrobe this season, you're sure to find more than a few tempting options here. Scroll below to see some highlights.