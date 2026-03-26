If Zara was already having a moment, then this week has firmly tipped it up a notch into high-drama territory. Following news of an upcoming collaboration with esteemed designer John Galliano, the Spanish retailer has just released its latest collection with Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria.

Delivering a high-drama collection worthy of any Mexican telenovela, the collaboration titled Vatísmo aims to celebrate Latin culture, freedom of identity, and fashion. A superlative derived from the colloquial Chicano term 'vato', commonly used to refer to loved ones, it extends Chavarria's label, which is used to honour his roots and create subversive designs while maintaining political and social commentary.

‘VATÍSIMO’ by ZARA and Willy Chavarria - YouTube Watch On

As a tribute to the collection, Chavarria and Glen Luchford directed a playful yet intensely dramatic film capturing the spirit of telenovelas, starring supermodel Christy Turlington and Cuban actor Alberto Guerra, weaving a love triangle driven by power, jealousy, and desire.

The collection itself stems from Chavarria's desire to reach a wider audience, allowing them to experience his designs at more affordable price points. It presents the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a piece if you, like me, have been admiring his sartorial silhouettes and fresh perspective on street style for some time now.

(Image credit: Zara)

Vatísmo offers a range of pieces that blend classic and modern workwear with vibrant everyday styles just in time for the new season. Think Chavarria's strong blazers and jackets with added shoulder pads, polo dresses, leather midi skirts, tailored bermuda shorts, and the brand's iconic red rose motifs throughout accessories, including shoes and jewellery.

Below, the pieces you will be guaranteed to reach to time and time again.