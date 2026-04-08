There are just a few days to go until Euphoria season 3 lands on our screens. The upcoming season of the HBO drama, starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, is returning after a huge four year hiatus - and to say that fans are excited for the next instalment is something of an understatement. There are some big changes coming for Euphoria, and not all of the original cast members will be reprising their roles, but if the high-octane trailers are anything to go by there is a lot of chaos coming our way.

This week, Zendaya - who, deservedly, has scooped up not one but two Primetime Emmy awards for her performance as Rue Bennett - appeared on The Drew Barrymore show where she discussed the future of the show. While we're still waiting to see what unfolds in Euphoria season 3, many are already speculating about a fourth season and wondering what that might look like. However, The Drama star appeared to confirm that the third season will be the last. When Drew asked her if this is the finale, Zendaya replied: "I think so, yeah." She then added: "That closure is coming."

And it looks like creator Sam Levinson is also approaching Euphoria season 3 as the final chapter. At the show's premiere in Hollywood this week, he told Variety that he has always written the show 'like it's the last', and confirmed he has 'no plans' to take it any further at this point. He said: "I want to finish this as strong as I can. I’m cutting [episodes] seven and eight still. I’m putting some finishing touches. I just want to deliver a fucking slam dunk season."

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Euphoria Season 3 | Trailer 2 | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The Euphoria cast reunited on the red carpet for the premiere in Los Angeles, four years after season two wrapped. The third season was subject to several delays since the show ended in 2022, from the Hollywood strikes to reported creative differences between Levinson and Zendaya.

Euphoria season 3 will be released on Max (formerly HBO Max), Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Sunday 12th April 2026 at 9 pm ET/2am GMT.

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