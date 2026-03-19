As the proud owner of more than 40 pairs of sunglasses (and counting), it’s safe to say I’ve become something of an eyewear expert over the years. There isn’t a single style I haven’t experimented with, brand I haven’t tried, or fleeting trend I haven’t dabbled in—all in the name of finding those perfect pairs.

You see, there’s a reason fashion people are rarely spotted without some shades in tow—and it’s not just to disguise the visible effects of Fashion Week’s long days and even longer nights... More often than not, sunglasses are simply the easiest way to make an outfit feel finished, adding a certain polish that can elevate even the most low-key of looks. Suddenly, a low-key jeans-and-blazer combination feels considered with the right frames in place—and it's a styling shortcut fashion editors have relied on for decades.

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And now that the sun has finally started to make a more regular appearance, there’s every reason to start thinking about investing in a new pair (or three) for the months ahead. Because when it comes to building a wardrobe that feels both stylish and sensibly sun-ready, great sunglasses are a genuine non-negotiable.

Fortunately, I’ve made a habit of tracking the subtle shifts in sunglasses styles on the runways and front rows, allowing me to get a handle on the biggest trends worth knowing—and share them with you before they hit the mainstream. Right now, that means a continued appetite for oversized aviators, Carolyn Bessette-inspired oval shades, a growing obsession with bold bug-eye shapes, and the return of a trusty—and delightfully affordable—classic (hint: it’s Wayfarers).

Below, discover the key trends to know, and the best sunglasses to buy in 2026, according to industry insiders.

Bug-Eye Sunglasses

Ever since Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted his first Balenciaga collection late last year with giant bug-eye sunglasses front and centre, I knew the style was going to be major news for 2026. Dramatic, fabulous and unapologetically oversized, the exaggerated silhouette is already gaining traction on the street style circuit—and is now being enthusiastically adopted by a host of fashion-forward brands, too.

The 90s Oval

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Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy mania has already filtered down into our wardrobes, thanks largely to the renewed fascination sparked by FX’s hit show Love Story—so it was only a matter of time before it reached our sunglasses collections, too. The Nineties style icon was rarely seen without her signature slim black oval frames, and today’s brands—and most stylish women—are increasingly following suit.

Ray-Ban Wayfarers

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As someone who has always favoured boldly logo-ed, luxury designer sunglasses over more understated classics, I knew something was afoot when I found myself lusting after Ray-Ban Wayfarers for the first time since my teens. I felt quietly vindicated at Paris Fashion Week, where I spotted multiple big-name editors and tastemakers sporting the timeless style—a clear sign that these delightfully affordable sunglasses are firmly back on the fashion agenda for 2026, and cooler than ever. The data backs it up, too: the world's biggest creator commerce platform LTK reports a 24% increase in searches for Wayfarers in the past month alone.

Oversize Aviators

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One of last season's dominant sunglasses trends, oversize aviators are only set to get bigger this year—both physically and figuratively. "We’re seeing strong growth in oversized aviator silhouettes this season—they're having a huge moment," says Taisia Ivagina, SmartBuyGlasses merchandising team leader. "Classic proportions are being reworked into something bigger and bolder, often with coloured lenses, and the result feels both nostalgic and completely fresh for SS26." LTK has also reported a 43% increase in searches for this style in the past three months, so I'd suggest investing sooner rather than later.