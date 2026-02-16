Yes, accessories can instantly elevate an outfit, but colour—and more specifically, the right colour combination—can usher your wardrobe into a new season just as effectively as any shift in silhouette or structure. Better still, the bolder the pairing, the more impact it tends to have.

Take Loewe’s clever use of primary pops in its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, made infinitely more wearable when tempered with grounding neutrals. Or Chanel’s soft pink set against rich burgundy—a duo that should read overtly feminine, yet somehow feels sharpened, almost subversive. Then there’s Erdem, making a case for strategic flashes of neon, woven through otherwise classic pieces.

The beauty of these pairings lies in their versatility. You can interpret them quite literally—and I’ve found five particularly easy runway-inspired formulas below—or simply stay within the same shade family and adapt them to your own aesthetic. However you approach it, weaving a new-season hue into your existing rotation will make the tailoring, denim and knitwear you already rely on feel instantly fresher.

5 Colour Pairings to Note Now

Punchy primary + neutrals

Regardless of whether you reach for red, green or blue, the message at Loewe was clear: primary colours are particularly popular. Even more so when worn with neutrals to allow the shades to seem even stronger.

Green + Pink + Grey

An impressive number of labels sent this trio of shades down the catwalk—Stella McCartney, Fendi and Prada, included. Whether that's a pink shoe with a grey suit and green bag, a pink shirt and grey skirt, or this warm weather shorts and jacket style, this selection of shades feels decidedly fresh.

Neon Brights

Calling all fans of colour—Erdem's neon clashing brights are sure to draw plenty of attention. And while vibrant yellow and pink may not be immediate shades that spring to mind, they certainly look chic when worn with confidence. To make the vividness a touch more tolerable, add black sheer tights and shoes to keep it grounded.

Grey + bright white

Grey and white may not be the most exciting shades to pair together but opt for tactile textures or unusual high-low pairings and suddenly a look is all the more interesting. Shell jackets, retro tracksuit-like tops, and strappy sandals are all key finds to weave into your wardrobe, just take notes from Fendi.

Soft pink + burgundy

This Chanel look has been sitting firmly at the top of my moodboard, mainly because it’s so easy to recreate. A soft blush shirt and matching shoes feel fresh, especially when anchored by a deep burgundy skirt. But while palette may read romantic, keep the silhouette sharp and it takes on a cooler, more authoritative edge.