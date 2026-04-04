The 2026 Fashion Bride’s Guide to Wedding Shoes

If you're in the throes of planning a wedding right now, shoes might seem like the last thing you need to worry about—and you'd be correct in thinking so. Not because they're unimportant, however—far from it. The right pair can pull your entire bridal look together, add a little pizzazz to even the simplest outfit, carry you from ceremony to dance floor, and live on in your wardrobe long after the big day.

No, the reason you can rest easy is that I, as a fashion editor and footwear obsessive, have pulled together all the best wedding shoes of 2026 right here in one place—so all that's left to do is choose your favourite pair.

From timeless satin heels and the minimalist Manolos loved by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, to playful pops of colour, sparkly details and directional, cool-girl silhouettes, you can rest assured that every style in this edit comes fashion insider approved. My advice? As with every aspect of your wedding, forget what tradition dictates and lean into what feels most true to you—shoes included.